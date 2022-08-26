4 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Professional Dancers Announced

More “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers have been announced for season 31 of the show. This time, the announcement comes in the form of which dancers will be in the troupe for the season.

Though not officially made by Disney+, the announcement was posted by insider Kristyn Burtt, who has reliable sources and often makes announcements on Instagram and TikTok.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

There will be four members of the troupe in season 31. Read on to find out who they are.

Sasha Farber & Ezra Sosa Are the Male Members

Two men were announced for the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 troupe. Sasha Farber, who has been a professional dancer on multiple seasons of the show, will be on the troupe.

Farber joined “Dancing With the Stars” as a member of the troupe in season 16. He got his first celebrity partner in season 17, according to the DWTS Wiki. He has been a member of the cast on seasons 17, 22, 23, 24, the Athletes season, 27, 28, 29, and 30. He was also a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.”

According to Burtt, the move to troupe doesn’t necessarily mean there were bad feelings between Farber and “Dancing With the Stars.” It’s entirely possible that there were no celebrities who felt like the right partner for Farber, the insider shared.

Ezra Sosa, who first joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” in season 30, will be returning as a member of the troupe for season 31 of the show. After participating in season 30, Sosa joined runner-up JoJo Siwa on tour.

Alexis Warr & Kateryna Klishyna Joined the Troupe

Alexis Warr, who was the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 and a fixture on the live tour following season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” are both set to join the troupe as well.

The next member of the troupe is a new name to the “Dancing With the Stars” family. Kateryna Klishyna, according to her Instagram biography, was “born, raised, and trained in Ukraine.” She finished in the top 3 at “So You Think You Can Dance” and is now a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” and based in LA. She currently has over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

More announcements will be made as season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” gets closer to its premiere date, including the entire cast, which will be revealed on September 8 on “Good Morning America.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

