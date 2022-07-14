Everything We Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” has announced big changes for the upcoming season, including a platform move away from ABC where the show resided for 30 seasons.

According to Kristyn Burtt, an entertainment reporter who often has insider knowledge on dance competitions including “Dancing With the Stars,” the new season of the show will premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Read on to learn more about season 31.

DWTS Has Added a Co-Host

For the upcoming season, “Dancing With the Stars” has added a cohost.

“The news is out!” Ribeiro tweeted alongside a video of the announcement. “I’m so excited to be the new co-host of @OfficialDWTS, coming soon to @DisneyPlus along with Host Tyra Banks! #DWTS.”

Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining Tyra Banks in the ballroom. Ribeiro has been a fan-favorite winner to get the position of host on the show since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired ahead of season 29. He won the Mirrorball trophy in 2014 and has been the host of ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” since 2015.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro in a press release. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

All 4 Judges Are Returning

In a press release that was sent out on July 14, 2022, Disney Plus and “Dancing With the Stars” confirmed the return of all four judges from previous seasons.

That means judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will all be returning to the ballroom. Some fans previously thought that Goodman would be out at the show, but that has proven not to be the case. He has been on the show since the beginning, though he has missed multiple seasons.

All of the judges but Len Goodman had previously confirmed their return.

According to the press release, “Expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also resume their seats on the ballroom floor.”

The Cast Announcement Is Forthcoming

The announcements for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 will continue throughout the remainder of the pre-season.

One announcement in particular that will be made sooner than the release date is that of the cast.

According to Insider Kristyn Burtt, the cast will be officially revealed to the public on September 8, 2022. There has been no news about which of the professional dancers will be returning to the show, however.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

