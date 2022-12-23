Fans Call For Changes to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are calling for changes to the Disney+ ballroom dance competition show.

Just a month after season 31 wrapped up, fans took to Reddit to share some of the changes they want made ahead of the new season of the show. Many of the changes

Many of the changes revolved around having fewer judges and fewer double eliminations.

Some Fans Want Fewer Double Eliminations & A Two-Night Finale

In the replies to the thread, fans talked about what they wanted to have changed ahead of the new season.

“Bring back the two-night finales,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “No back to back double eliminations and no elimination on night 1. I hate that everyone hates the theme nights. It’s like my favorite part :(”

Some people also want the judges to no longer be able to choose which couples to save. That change was originally implemented in season 28, so it has been part of the show for only three seasons.

“I might be alone on this one but the judges saving at the end,” one person wrote about wanting changes.

Some on Twitter have also called for changes.

“#DWTS has to change the way they do eliminations,” one person wrote. “It makes no sense a) for me to be able to vote ten times for all couples – that just resets the playing field. and b) for popular votes instead of judges scores to determine the bottom two.”

Many fans on the Reddit thread shared that they hoped for fewer theme nights. For season 31, all of the episodes were theme nights ranging from Halloween to Most Memorable Year to Elvis.

The Number of Judges May Change for Season 32

At the time of writing, there have been no official announcements made regarding the number of judges on the upcoming season of the show.

Len Goodman, the head judge and one of the three original judges, announced his retirement from the show during the 31st season.

Fans think Goodman will be replaced by a former professional dancer like Cheryl Burke or Val or Maks Chmerkovskiy, while there have also been rumors that he could be replaced by a judge from “Strictly Come Dancing,” as first reported by The Sun.

It’s also possible the show will return to form and feature just three judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will likely stick around.

In an interview with People, Goodman shared that he’ll miss a lot about “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show. I’ll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV,” Goodman shared.

The judge wanted to retire before he got too old to do his job well.

“Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging. I haven’t fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it’s best to go before I start to do so!” he told the outlet.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 32 is set to air in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.