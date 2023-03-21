‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Season 32 Judges

“Dancing With the Stars” has officially revealed the judging lineup for season 32, which is set to air in the fall of 2023.

Variety reports that the “Dancing With the Stars” judging panel will be made up of Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. Len Goodman, who was a judge on the show for nearly 30 seasons, announced his retirement at the end of season 31.

Hough, who is a six-time Mirrorball champion, officially joined the show as a judge ahead of season 30. Inaba and Tonioli have been mainstays on the show since the first season.

Derek Hough Will Be Touring While on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Derek Hough will be headed out on tour between “Dancing With the Stars” shows.

“Here We Go ! Season 32 is officially official. Yes, I will be on @dancingwiththestars and Touring the Country simultaneously so you can all tell me in person if you agree with my scores in real time. Is it FALL yet ? Can’t wait,” he wrote on Instagram after the news was announced. “Oh. I hear we have a new co-host. She has a weird last name, really hard to pronounce.”

The tour is called “A Symphony of Dance” and is set for the fall of 2023. Hough’s fiance, Hayley Erbert, will join him in the show, he revealed during a February 17, 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“What’s really special is I’ve never toured with Hayley since we’ve been together,” he shared. “We met on tour.”

According to the tour website, Hough’s first tour in four years will include “electrifying music, awe inspiring dance and nonstop entertainment.” It will include many different dance styles from ballroom to contemporary to tango.

“This is gonna be a brand-new show,” Hough said, adding that his body is his instrument and he wants to create a “dance symphony.”

He added, “That’s my hope is to really integrate the music and the dance and to create the symphony of dance. … It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Brought on a New Cohost

Julianne Hough is set to join the competition as a co-host after Tyra Banks revealed she will no longer be on the show, according to the March 20, 2023, report by Variety.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Julianne told Variety. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.”

Julianne will be taking over Alfonso Ribeiro’s duties in the skybox, as Ribeiro moves to Banks’s old role to emcee the series. Julianne’s extensive experience in ballroom dance will allow her to have meaningful questions for the professional dancers and celebrities after their performances.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.