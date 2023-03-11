Everything We Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

“Dancing With the Stars” has been renewed for season 32, and it’s expected to make a return in 2023 following the show’s groundbreaking move to Disney+.

Though many fans hoped the show would return to ABC after just one season on the streaming service, that is not the case. The show is set to move forward on Disney+, likely with hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro heading it up.

On March 9, 2023, it was revealed that “Dancing With the Stars” will not be filming at the iconic Television City soundstage for the upcoming season, as it will be undergoing a $1.25 billion renovation.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season of the show:

There Will be 3 Judges

Some fans thought that head judge Len Goodman would be replaced for “Dancing With the Stars” season 32, but one of the prime candidates to take over, ballroom dancing legend Shirley Ballas, has said that there will only be three judges on the show this time around.

The three existing judges in addition to Goodman are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

In a segment on British talk show “Loose Women,” Ballas shared that she had been in talks to join “Dancing With the Stars” but wouldn’t be because the executives decided there would only be three judges.

“I spoke to [executive producer and showrunner] Conrad Green. I think at the moment they’re going to keep it to three judges,” Ballas shared. She told the Daily Mail in July 2022 that she’d join the show if given the chance.

The Season Will Premiere in the Fall of 2023

Though there is no official premiere date announced at the time of writing, the show is set to come back in the fall of 2023. Usually, a premiere date for the new season is announced in August, and the show premieres one month later.

There will be cast announcements leading up to the premiere, but it’s unlikely that any celebrities or professional dancers will know if they’re a part of the new season before mid-summer of 2023. Last year, “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on September 12 and ran through November.

Following that schedule, we think season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere on either Monday, September 11, 2023, or Monday, September 18, 2023.

Cheryl Burke Will Not Return

Cheryl Burke is the only professional dancer who has said she will absolutely not be returning for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Though she’d like to return to the show as a host or a judge, she will not be putting on her ballroom dancing shoes any time soon.

Professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd and Lindsay Arnold are all pregnant and due in May and June 2023, which means that they’ll only have a few months post-partum to recuperate if they do decide to head back into the ballroom. The last time Murgatroyd gave birth, she was back in the ballroom just two months later, but it’s never a sure thing.

It’s possible dancers Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart will be making a return to the ballroom in the upcoming season as well.