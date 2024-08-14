DWTS Makes Official Cast Announcement Ahead of Season 33

An official announcement from “Dancing With the Stars” was made on August 13.

“New season, new moves, same magic. #DWTS premieres Tuesday, Sept 17, live on ABC and Disney+! Stream on Hulu,” read the caption of an Instagram post shared by the official DWTS page.

Along with the post came the first official promo photo for season 33. The pic features co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in a fun pose.

The pros and celebs for the season have not yet been announced. Production usually announces the full cast on “Good Morning America” about two weeks before the start of the season.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Reacted to the Official Poster

After the show promo was released, a few ballroom pros popped up in the comments section to share their excitement for what’s to come.

“Woohoo!!! Let’s goo,” wrote longtime pro, Peta Murgatroyd.

“Let’s goooo,” added Gleb Savchenko.

Sasha Farber shared a string of clapping emoji followed by a string of heart eye emoji, while Emma Slater posted several fire emoji.

“Let’s goooooo season 33,” said Hough, who starred on the show as a pro and a judge before becoming a co-host.

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans also commented on the post, some sharing which pros they want to see on the new season. Names that were posted included Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, and Mark Ballas. The pros don’t find out if they are on the season or not until a couple of weeks before the premiere.

Other fans decided to throw out the names of stars they’d like to see compete for a Mirrorball Trophy. Some people mentioned were Jason Kelce, Taylor Lautner, and Robert Irwin.

All 3 Judges Have Been Confirmed for Season 33

All three judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli — are all back for season 33. The official DWTS Instagram account shared that news on August 13 as well.

“It’s a 10 from us!” read the caption of a post. “We’re thrilled to have @CarrieAnnInaba, @BrunoTonioliOfficial, and @DerekHough back as our judges when #DWTS premieres Tuesday, Sept 17 on ABC and Disney+! Stream on Hulu,” the rest of the caption read.

All three judges shared one of the “Dancing With the Stars” announcements on their respective Instagram Stories to help promote the new season.

“Honored to be back and looking forward to an incredible season 33 of @dancingwiththestars! See you all soon,” Inaba commented on the post.

In Hough’s share, he wrote, “we’re back baby.”

Tonioli shared a video of Julianne Hough and Ribeiro dancing as part of another promo on his Instagram Stories.

“Step into the spotlight with @TheRealAlfonsoRibeiro and @JulesHough when our #DWTS hosts waltz back to the ballroom Tuesday, Sept 17 on ABC and Disney+! Stream on Hulu,” the caption reads.

Meanwhile, Julianne Hough and Ribeiro seem really excited for what’s coming up. The two hosted for the first time together on season 32 and had great chemistry, which Ribeiro predicted.

“Our chemistry, I think, is going to be fantastic. We’ve known each other for so long. She was a judge on my season,” he told ET in June 2023. “We’ve known each other through the years and our energy just feels so right. We sat and had lunch and two-and-a-half hours later, we’re going, ‘I guess we should go home and do stuff.’ And I think that that kind of chemistry and friendship is going to come through on the show to the audience,” he added.

