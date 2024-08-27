DWTS Insider Says Season 33 Will See ‘Dramatic Shift’ in Pros

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt said that there will be a “dramatic” change on season 33. In a TikTok posted on August 26, Burtt confirmed that the new season of the dance competition show will only have 10 or 11 couples.

“Things have been pretty quiet,” Burtt admitted about season 33 spoilers. “I do have a list and I’m going to be honest about that. And I’m not sure I’m going to release the list ahead of time,” she continued.

Burtt went on to say that there are currently only 10 couples set to compete for a Mirrorball Trophy on season 33. She also said there’s one more possible couple in limbo, but that season 33 will be a “dramatic shift” due to the “much smaller” cast size.

Usually, the cast consists of 14 couples, sometimes a bit more. As for the reason, Burtt said in the comments section of her TikTok that the cast was cut due to “budget.”

The full cast for season 33 will be announced on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, September 4.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Kristyn Burtt’s Update

In addition to sharing that the season 33 cast is going to be much smaller than seasons’ past, Burtt also confirmed that there will be returning pros as well as some “new faces.” Burtt didn’t spoil any of the pro names that she’s heard will be on the season. She said that she feels it’s almost “unfair” to do so.

“I feel like the pros need to speak for themselves,” Burtt said, adding that some may have decided not to return on their own accord and they should be able to share that when they are ready.

Fans reacted to the news on a Reddit thread.

“I love this! The show used to have 11 couples in the past, and I Think it’s perfect! We gotta know the stars better, maybe we would have longer numbers, no elimination on week 1…best news,” one person wrote.

“Woof. Smaller cast was unexpected. I wonder if the reason because they want to finish before the presidential election,” someone else added.

“Omg we wait a whole year for this and we get a shortened season and less celebs and pros. I’m a little bit upset by it tbh,” a third Redditor said, in part.

Stephen Nedoroscik Officially Joined the Cast

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik has joined the cast of season 33. He appeared on “Good Morning America” for the big announcement on August 22. Host Robin Roberts asked the pommel horse expert if he’d bring gymnastics into the ballroom, and he said that he plans on it.

“I’m hoping to bring some. I want to do some flares. I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or a handstand — I’m going to have fun with it,” he said.

Nedoroscik hails from Worcester, Massachusetts. He will soon be traveling to Los Angeles to meet his pro partner and to start training for the season.

Burtt said that the cast will be starting to rehearse the last week of August.

