Two DWTS Alums Coming to New CBS Show

There are not one, but two “Dancing With the Stars” alumni coming to CBS’ new reality show, “Secret Celebrity Renovation” — winner Emmitt Smith and semifinalist Lauren Alaina. Read on to find out all the details and when you should expect to tune in.

CBS recently announced that “Secret Celebrity Renovation” will premiere on Friday, July 9. There is no word yet as to which celebrities will air on which date, but we are definitely looking forward to the “Dancing With the Stars” alums getting their hands dirty with a surprise renovation.

Smith was the Mirrorball champion from season three where he was partnered with Cheryl Burke. He returned for the all-stars season, season 15, where he was also partnered with Burke. There they took fourth place behind Kelly Monaco and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (3rd), Shawn Johnson and Derek Hough (2nd), and Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovonali (winners).

It’ll be interesting to see who Smith chooses for the renovation. His storied football career is undoubtedly littered with coaches and teachers who made a huge difference in his life. Or perhaps it will have something to do with his family — Smith married Patricia Southall in 2000 and they have three children together, plus his daughter Rheagan, a recent college grad, and Southall’s daughter Jasmine, both from previous relationships.

For Alaina, we wonder if her secret renovation will be for someone from her pre- or post-“Idol” days. Alaina took runner-up on “American Idol” season 10 when she was just 15 years old. More recently, she competed in season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Gleb Savchenko. They finished in fourth place behind Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (3rd), Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (2nd), and Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (winners).

This is Alaina’s second big announcement of June 2021. She also revealed to her fans that she is making her Hallmark Channel debut in September with the romantic comedy “Roadhouse Romance,” co-starring frequent Hallmark movie star Tyler Hynes.

The other celebrities participating on the show include Grammy-winning singer/choreographer and former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul, five-time “Survivor” player and one-time winner Boston Rob Mariano, Emmy-winning comedian Wayne Brady, former NFL MVP and current sports analyst Boomer Esiason, Grammy-winning singer Eve, Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos, and NBA player Chris Paul.

“Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Nischelle Turner is the host and the design team includes Jason Cameron of “While You Were Out” and Sabrina Soto of “Trading Spaces.”

“Whether they’re ‘In The Heights,’ in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past,” said executive producer Bob Horowitz in a statement.

In an Instagram post about the show, Turner couldn’t help but gush about her team and all the celebrities who are taking part.

Turner wrote:

It’s a date!!! We are so excited to premiere Secret Celebrity Renovation July 9th on @cbstv! I can’t wait for you all to see celebs like @cp3 @jessetyler @laurenalaina @emmittsmith22 @anthonyramosofficial go back to their hometowns and change the life of someone who made a HUGE difference in theirs! Not only am I hosting this show I’m a producer for the first time and that means everything! Me and the kick ass design team @sabrina_soto @jcamerontv are bringing the love, light and CRAZY GOOD TRANSFORMATIONS! I love these folks and you will too!

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. “Secret Celebrity Renovation” premieres Friday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

