DWTS Alum Gushes Over Finding Love Again Amid Health Issues

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has found love again. Season 31 DWTS star Selma Blair teased a little bit about her new romance in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

Six years ago, Blair received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. She indicates her condition is in remission, and she is embracing life as best she can.

“When the world is dark, you have to go and find the beautiful things,” she told Us Weekly. “I’ve been living my best life trying to do just that,” Blair added. Finding love again seems to fit into that best life full of beautiful things.

Selma Blair’s New Boyfriend Isn’t in the Business

On July 17, Us Weekly shared the latest from Blair. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant opened up about both her health and her love life. However, she kept the identity of her new man under wraps.

“He’s wonderful,” Blair shared of her new partner.

Blair revealed, “He’s not in this business, although he has produced before.” She added, “I wanted a Midwest man and I found a real Midwest man.”

When asked how Blair met her new partner, she shared, “I saw him from across a table and now he’s my boyfriend.”

She also noted she thinks “relationships are best kept out of press if possible. Nobody wants to be exposed to scrutiny.”

While Blair may have chosen to keep specifics of her new man private, she did gush, “Yes, it’s possible to find love at 52. And beyond!”

Despite Finding Love Again, the DWTS Alum Won’t Get Married

Blair has one son, Arthur, with fashion designer Jason Bleick, noted Us Weekly. The Daily Mail shared that Blair was married once, from 2004 to 2006, to Ahmet Zappa.

She’s had a handful of relationships since then, with her last serious partner being Ronald Carlson. The Daily Mail noted that the relationship ended with Carlson being arrested for domestic violence. She also was granted a restraining order against him.

Us Weekly asked Blair if she was open to getting married again. She revealed getting married again didn’t interest her.

“Fitting anything in as a mother wanting to build a career and figure out when you’re going to get your blood treatments in — a boyfriend falls by the wayside really easily,” Blair explained.

She added, “That’s why I would never want to get married. It’s a major setup to fail.”

Although she doesn’t want to be married again, Blair has been ready for a while to find love again. In November 2023, she told Glamour, “What [being in love] does for your spirit — it’s nothing to take lightly. It colors everything.”

Blair continued, “I still believe if I’m just true to myself, that person will come into my life one day. I think I deserve it and I think I’m in a great place to show up as the best version of me.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum didn’t reveal how long she has been with her mystery man, or when she might go public with him. As of this writing, there has been no hint of him in any of her social media posts.