Selma Blair Opens Up About Death Threats Sent in Her Name

Selma Blair is competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The actress is elated to be part of the cast and has expressed excitement in joining the show four years after she revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy, so invigorated by this. I’m someone that historically might have a little dread for things—no dread,” she told E! News after the casting announcement was made. “This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing,” she added. “Not just healing, but finding strength and support,” she added.

In the days leading up to the season 31 premiere, an interview that Blair did with Drew Barrymore went live. During that interview, Blair opened up about a time in her life when someone was sending death threats to Barrymore using Blair’s name.

Blair Said She Felt ‘Heartbreak’ & ‘Fear’ After She Found Out What Happened

In an undoubtedly healing segment between the two actresses, Blair and Barrymore openly discussed what happened when Barrymore received death threats from someone claiming to be Blair — and how Blair felt once she learned what was going on.

She said that letters were sent via Fedex — a dozen in a day some days. “I had no idea where it was coming from,” Blair said. “I thought maybe someone disliked me in high school.”

“I hear from a detective who said, ‘We know this is not you … but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, many, poison pen letters signed by Selma Blair,'” Blair told Barrymore. It was at this time that Blair felt “heartbreak” and “fear.”

The revelation was discussed by Blair in her memoir, “Mean Baby: A Guide to Growing Up.” In the book, she said that she found out that it was her father’s girlfriend who was behind the threats. She told Barrymore the same.

Blair’s dad ended up believing his girlfriend and that severely damaged the relationship between Blair and her dad, though he did eventually tell her that he believed her. Her dad died in 2012.

“We never had a real make up,” she said.

Blair Believes Barrymore Was Targeted Because She Loved Her When She Was Younger

Barrymore doesn’t have any hard feelings about the situation. In fact, she said that she “didn’t even know” what was going on.

“Well, good news. It really didn’t get to me. I really wanted to talk to you about the documentary. And it had nothing to do with this. I didn’t even know. And then I found out about the letters, then I received your book and then I was like, ‘F*** this, I’m going after her. I have to talk to her. I want to heal this moment,'” Barrymore told Blair.

“It wasn’t real for me on my side, nor would I ever doubt you,” Barrymore said.

Blair explained that she thinks her dad chose Barrymore as the intended target of these threats because he knew how much Blair adored her growing up.

“You were my childhood, like, favorite. Because you were the girl. … Well, that’s why the letters went to you, I assume, because he knew what you meant to me,” Blair said. “It’s not random,” she added.

