Selma Blair Addresses Sudden ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit

Selma Blair became the fifth celebrity to leave season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The movie star was not voted off the competition, however. She was advised to stop rehearsing by her doctors after an MRI, she revealed during the episode that aired on Monday, October 18, 2022.

She ultimately made the decision to quit the competition before the episode, but she wanted to perform one more dance alongside her partner, Sasha Farber.

Now, after officially leaving the show, Blair is sharing more about her journey.

Blair’s Final Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was Emotional

Blair shared with Page Six after the live show that the whole night was emotional.

“This was a really emotional night for me,” Blair told the outlet. “Because it was filled with so much love for me and my love for everyone here is really, really, really returned.”

She was able to exceed her own expectations, though, the actress shared.

“I learned that I could do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore,” she said. “I learned that with passion and [hope] that you could feel as beautiful as the people that you’re watching. That it can be inspiring.”

She said that she was “so proud” of “Dancing With the Stars” for welcoming her and deaf contestant Daniel Durant and taking on “a little extra of a challenge.”

Blair May Make Her Return for the Finale

In her pre-recorded package that aired before it was her turn to perform, Blair shared that her most memorable year was 2018 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Before that, she thought she was a “failure as a mom.” But, being diagnosed was “the beginning of recovery as a person.”

The star said she had MRIs show some tearing and rips, which was concerning to her doctors.

“It’s way too much for the safety of my bones,” she told Farber during a rehearsal. “I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want. I’ll have to settle in and get used to being a mom again.”

The 50-year-old actress was previously open with fans about the extra precautions she was taking during rehearsals, including wearing an ice vest and keeping a bed nearby.

For her last dance, she danced the Waltz to “What the World Needs Now” with Farber, and they scored 10s across the board.

Derek Hough, one of the judges, told Us Weekly that he was hoping to have Blair back for the finale.

“She was the story of ‘Dancing Wtih the Stars’ season 31,” he told reporters. “I think this is the right choice without a doubt, and I have no doubt that we haven’t seen the last of her. I saw her and I was like, ‘Listen, we’re doing something. We’re doing something in the finale. Don’t care. We’re gonna do something cool. I already got some choreography playing on the table and we’re gonna do some fun stuff.’ I was already pitching her ideas!”

Blair was crying after the show, but not because she wouldn’t win the competition, she told ET Online.

“That’s why I cry. I mean, I’m not crying about mirrorball. I have so much better than a mirrorball here,” Blair said. “I’m crying because I will truly miss this. I will miss loving them. I love these dancers. I love these celebrities. I love Sasha. I love our rehearsal room.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Disney+ on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. There is a special episode that will air on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.