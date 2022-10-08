DWTS Season 31 Contestant Faints During Rehearsal

Acontestant on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has been pushing through some major hurdles as she rehearses for her dance each week.

Selma Blair has multiple sclerosis, making her time on DWTS quite challenging. In fact, she recently revealed that she actually passed out during rehearsals and said that fainting isn’t all that uncommon for her.

“The thing is, I pass out a lot,” Blair told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s part of the reason I have [therapy dog] Scout and it doesn’t mean I lose consciousness [or] it’s a whole ambulance experience, it’s something that I lose my vision, gravity pulls me down and I’m very disoriented and gone for a spell. He’s kind of there to also catch me, you know, make the ground a little closer with his back,” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blair Experiences Several Body-Related Issues, Including Fatigue & Over-Heating

Taking on “Dancing With the Stars” has undoubtedly been a challenge for Blair, who often needs to take time to cool off when rehearsing with her pro partner Sasha Farber. In fact, Farber shared that Blair wears an ice vest during parts of their practices so that she doesn’t overheat. On his Instagram Stories ahead of week two, he asked Blair why she wears the vest.

“I heat up. Lots of people with MS… we heat up and when we heat up, inflammation bigger, triggers symptoms, exhaustion. So, ice vest. Good deal,” she said.

In addition, there is also a bed in the room where Blair and Farber rehearse so that she can rest if she gets too overwhelmed or feels like she might pass out. And, if you’ve watched any footage from the show, you probably have seen Blair’s therapy dog Scout, who is on hand to help alert her if she pushes too hard and her body is ready to give out.

Blair Has Been Handling the Competition Well

Despite having to be mindful of her condition while she’s practicing her ballroom moves, Blair has exuded confidence week after week and has found herself keeping up with the competition — and improving with every dance she learns.

“There’s no way I could have [been on DWTS two years ago]. like, my balance was so in a process of healing. I did not have any confidence that I could even last a half a dance. You know, I just, that was just didn’t seem like possible. And now it does seem possible,” she told Us Weekly in September 2022.

Blair revealed her MS diagnosis on Instagram in October 2018.

“I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show, but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis,” Blair captioned an Instagram post at the time.

