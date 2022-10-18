WATCH: Selma Blair’s Emotional Final Dance on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Selma Blair has exited “Dancing With the Stars” following results of an MRI.

In October 2018, the actress shared her MS diagnosis with the world.

“I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show, but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis,” Blair captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Nevertheless, Blair took the opportunity to appear on DWTS by the horns and was determined to give her absolutely best — which is what she did.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy, so invigorated by this. I’m someone that historically might have a little dread for things—no dread,” Blair told E! News on September 9, 2022. “This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding strength and support. It is for the viewer, because that is what’s given me support. In dark times in my life, there have been people that came forward—strangers on the street or Instagram… I’m doing it for them,” she continued.

Her time on the show was cut short, however, and she bid adieu to the ballroom on Monday, October 17, 2022.

You can see the full video of Selma and Farber’s final dance below:

Blair & Farber Danced a Waltz as Their Last Dance on the Show

Blair wanted to do one final dance with Farber before leaving the competition. In what was undoubtedly one of the most emotional nights on the season thus far, Blair and Farber took the stage for a waltz to the song “What the World Needs Now.”

Blair and Farber scored perfect 10s for their routine, which left nearly every person in the ballroom in tears. The judges provided feedback to Blair’s time on the show as a whole, and didn’t critique her dance as they normally would.

“It’s so hard for me to take care because I don’t want to, because I want to be here. But I know as a mom and someone that also wants to represent some people that are taking chances and sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take. And mine is fine. I’m going to be okay,” Blair said after her performance.

Fans showed their support for Blair on social media, many sending her well wishes and words of encouragement.

“The only thing braver than doing is realizing when you simply cannot and accepting it. Thank you, selma,” one fan wrote in the comments section of a post shared on the official DWTS Instagram page.

“Cried throughout the entire package, dance, all the way to the very end. Selma is such a beautiful human, inspiring isn’t even the word,” someone else added.

“I’m still in tears, that was so beautiful, her whole journey has been so beautiful! We are going to miss her!!! such a lovely human being,” read a third comment.

Blair Explained That Her Recent Test Results Caused Her to Have to Leave the Competition

Although Blair took extra precautions during rehearsals and really did her best to listen to her body, an MRI showed that the competition was taking its toll.

“You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t. I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could,” Blair told Farber during rehearsals.

“With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit,” she explained. “It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.”

Blair received incredible support from her pro partner and friend, Farber.

“Tonight Was the perfect night !!! Thank you @selmablair for everything you have given me and the world,” he commented on the video of their dance.

