DWTS Alum Shares Positive Update on Chronic Health Condition

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared an update on her complicated health situation, and she had good news to pass along. Season 31 DWTS contestant Selma Blair has been dealing with multiple sclerosis for several years now.

In a recent social media post, she gushed over a relatively new treatment that she believes has had a major impact on her life.

Selma Blair Credits a New Therapy for Helping Her Movement & Speech

On August 5, Blair shared a new video on her Instagram page. “Happy summer. I want to share a health update! With love and care,” she wrote in the caption. In a comment, she added, “Options.”

Blair mentioned that quite a few of her followers had asked how she was doing so well lately. She noted they’ve pointed out how different her movement is lately, which has been noticeable in recent posts.

Instead of often relying on a cane and limited mobility, Blair has been moving quite freely. In a recent Instagram story, she jumped and cheered easily while sending her son and his dad off on a cruise.

Blair explained she is still in remission with her multiple sclerosis and feels great. She credits a new therapy that a doctor started her on a while ago.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted that after she got a bone marrow transplant she “actually fell into a major relapse.” She had a flare-up and an MRI indicated she had new lesions.

She looked for a new doctor after that and found an “amazing” one in West Hollywood. That doctor recommended that Blair try the medication Mavenclad, which comes in tablets.

Blair noted she took “a couple short series of tablets” and she doesn’t currently know anybody else taking it. She’s thrilled with the results, though, saying it has “helped my movement and speech so much.”

According to FDA.gov, Mavenclad was approved in 2019 to treat relapsing types of multiple sclerosis. The therapy has shown a significant reduction in the relapses patients experience with multiple sclerosis.

The DWTS Alum Believes Her Array of Treatments Saved Her Life

On July 17, Blair talked with Us Weekly about her health status, too. The media outlet noted that five years ago, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum had a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Blair admitted she “put every egg in that basket,” thinking she would come out of it “looking like Christie Brinkley and feeling amazing.”

Recovery was slow and difficult, but now Blair feels she’s “getting back on track.” She gets MRIs done “a couple of times a year” and continues to do treatments. She admitted, “I know a lot of people can’t afford it, but for me, [it] really alleviated the MS progression incredibly.”

Blair declared, “It saved my life.”

In addition, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum does a donor antibody therapy called IVIG to help prevent her from becoming ill. She embraces experimental therapies as she is able, but she noted, “I’m not rich enough to go to Sweden or Germany to do all these wild things.”

She revealed, “It took me seven doctors to find out how to halt my MS.”

Us Weekly asked Blair what she would tell herself six years ago if she could. She replied, “It’s going to take years to feel better, but it’s OK.” She added she’d tell her younger self, “You just have to keep showing up. One day you’ll feel better.”