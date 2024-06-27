DWTS Alum Shares Health Update: ‘No News Is Good News’

A contestant from season 31oof “Dancing with the Stars” recently opened up about her health, and she had good news to share. Selma Blair could not compete for long during season 31 of DWTS for long, due to her ongoing health issues. These days, she’s feeling significantly better.

Specifically, Blair lives with multiple sclerosis, and she has been quite open in sharing what this means in her day-to-day life. She recently revealed that her multiple sclerosis is currently in remission.

Here’s what you need to know:

Selma Blair’s Multiple Sclerosis Remission Came After a Bone Marrow Transplant

On June 6, Blair talked with E! News while attending a screening of “Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge” at the Tribeca Festival. She noted she was feeling “really well.”

Blair explained, “I’ve been in remission for a while. I just had an MRI last week. No news is good news.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted she previously had a bone marrow transplant and said it was “amazing” to receive.

In November 2023, Blair talked about her multiple sclerosis remission with ET Online. She walked the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards and shared that her health was “good.”

“I’ve been in remission since I had a bone marrow transplant to stop the progression of the MS, that had been, for really many, many years, burning,” Blair revealed.

The media outlet noted she received the bone marrow transplant in 2021. Blair emphasized the recovery took a while. When she shared updates in November 2023, though, she said she was “feeling really, really much stronger now and building stamina.”

The DWTS Alum Experienced Symptoms Since Childhood

As E! News noted, Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She had a stem cell transplant in 2019, but it was the bone marrow transplant that really made an impact on her health.

Even though she is in remission, Blair shared on Instagram in January she still gets stiff and tired. She also was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which causes her to “hurt all the time.”

In October 2023, Blair gave a speech at the White House. As Us Weekly noted, she revealed, “I’d had symptoms since the age of 7.”

However, “It took a lifetime of self-advocacy to finally lead me to a diagnosis at age 46, after living most of my life in pain and self-doubt.”

Blair Believes She’s Doing ‘Really Well’

Despite her health limitations, Blair continues to embrace life. On June 24, she posted a photo on Instagram that showed her on a balcony in Paris, France.

“This is where I belong,” she captioned the photo. She included a hashtag indicating she was attending Paris Couture Week.

Blair’s “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Sasha Farber, commented with a string of applause emojis.

In a comment on the post, Blair shared more detail on her current state, explaining, “It takes a lot for balance. I don’t know where I am in space. A bit sloppy. But I can pull it together except upon standing initially. Topple. But then can keep together. I hope to get stronger…But I’m doing really well I think!!!!”