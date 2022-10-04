Selma Blair Reacts to Famous BFF’s Support on DWTS

One of Selma Blair’s famous best friends is not joking around when it comes to “Dancing With the Stars.” Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar says she will be “begging” for votes for Selma.

Here is what else Gellar plans to do and how Blair has reacted to the support.

Gellar Said She Will Absolutely Shill For Her Friend to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During the short time on “Dancing With the Stars,” which has only aired three episodes at the time of this writing, Selma Blair has brought the ballroom and viewers to tears with her emotional performances amidst her journey with multiple sclerosis journey, which not only makes it hard for her to control her body at times but also makes it hard for her to remember her routines sometimes.

But you would never know it so far. Blair and her partner Sasha Farber have been dancing very well, finishing well in the top half of the couples each week and as high as third place during week one.

Blair’s longtime friend Gellar told People in an interview that she is going to be Blair’s biggest supporter and “will be begging” for votes for her friend.

“What’s the word when you’re like, ‘I’ll be out there looking for votes for her?’ Shilling — shilling for votes. That was what it was!” said Gellar.

On her Instagram, Gellar wrote that she was “all shook up,” a nod to Elvis night, to watch her friend dance on the show and she thanked Blair’s partner Sasha for “all the joy and confidence” he has given her.

Blair Calls the Support ‘Glorious’

Speaking with reporters after her week two dance (also via People), Blair said that having her best friend come out to support her means everything.

“First of all, to be dancing to Elvis, to keep a smile on my face because I genuinely am so happy, and have Sarah here who’s been with me from my first-ever movie in Hollywood. And [for Gellar] to come to something like this 25 years later and give me love, I mean we’re best friends, but to work out with her schedule and everything, and to have Sasha who’s so wonderfully teaching me art of a better balance, it’s all glorious to me,” said Blair, adding, “I’m so happy, and so happy to get to have another week.”

Play

Selma Blair REACTS to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Support at DWTS (Exclusive) Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber open up to ET after competing on 'Dancing With the Stars,' which streams Mondays on Disney+. The 'Cruel Intentions' actress shares what it means for her co-star and longtime BFF, Sarah Michelle Gellar, to show her support in the audience. SMG has been there for Selma throughout her battle… 2022-09-28T00:30:06Z

Blair added in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that Gellar was with her when they all were worried she would never walk again after her diagnosis, so it was very emotional for her to be out on a dance floor doing what she’s doing.

“It feels too amazing, surreal … it feels good. It feels so great to have this perspective in life. Sarah’s been with me honestly from the start of me moving to Hollywood. She rooted for me to get the part in ‘Cruel Intentions,’ worked wiht me on it, we became fast friends forever and she was my biggest supporter to get me through and feed me and do things when I was going through a really bad time physically and emotionally … she cried with me going, ‘I didn’t think you’d walk again,'” said Blair.

Blair, 50, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, revealing it to her fans in an emotional Instagram post at the time.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best,” wrote the actress.

In a pre-premiere interview with E! News about “Dancing With the Stars,” Blair said she is “invigorated” by this new challenge.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy, so invigorated by this. I’m someone that historically might have a little dread for things — no dread!” said Blair, adding, “This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding strength and support.”

After her performance in week two, Blair took to Instagram to write that it is an “incredible feeling” to dance like this, even if she did cry in a moment of frustration when her left leg didn’t do what it was supposed to do.

“What a night! Every dancer had me cheering and smiling. And I had plenty of smiles for our jive too! What an incredible feeling to run and dance, holding my partners hand, only to break free for a signature baby Selma cartwheel. The real personal victory for me was still being able to continue when I lost some control of my left leg towards the end. I cried for a moment after with frustration because I was so prepared. I know the dance! … But my body did what bodies can do (especially with MS) and the show went on. With miles of smiles. Thank you @sashafarber1 for breaking us out of jail and taking me on the run! And to everyone who watched and voted! Big week ahead. Onward team!!!” wrote Blair.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Mourns a Terrible Loss of an Artist Who ‘Greatly’ Inspired Her Work