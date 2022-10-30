Selma Blair Posts Emotional Thank You to DWTS Pro Sasha Farber

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant Selma Blair was forced to drop out of the competition after week five because her doctors said a new MRI showed that she was causing tiny stress fractures in her bones.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, which is why she was dancing on the show under close doctor’s care.

The night she danced her final “gentle” waltz and received all 10s from the judges was an emotional episode for everyone.

Now the actress has posted a series of photos from her time on the show and written a lovely thank you to her “first and only partner,” Sasha Farber.

Selma Blair Said ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has ‘Changed [Her] For the Better’

In an Instagram post, Blair wrote that she never would have thought she would do a show like “Dancing With the Stars,” but she “loved every single second of it.

Blair wrote:

Oh the places I’ve been! But I never considered I would be in a dance rehearsal space for a live @disneyplus ballroom dance show. And I loved every single second of it. Having an “atta girl” from so many people in my life and on here and in the @dancingwiththestars 🪩 world has changed me for the better. And always to @sashafarber1 for being my first and only partner. All love.

The rehearsal photos in the post are a stunning and intimate look at the process they went through each week.

In the comments, Farber wrote, “@selmablair thank you so much, you have inspired me for a lifetime.”

Pro Britt Stewart added, “Selma, you are absolutely amazing! How blessed we all are to have you in the ballroom this season.”

“These photos are EVERYTHING. Love you, Selma. XO” wrote pro Peta Murgatroyd.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots wrote, “Wow, these are beautiful,” and actress Carla Gugino added, “Stunning images.”

“You are a champion,” wrote actress Michelle Pfeiffer.

“Love you, Selma. For life,” wrote current contestant Shangela, and season 31 dancer Jordin Sparks added, “Okay, wait. The pic where you’re blindfolded is EVERYTHING.”

“These photos are fire!!! You are iconic in every way, friend,” wrote season 18 contestant Amy Purdy.

Everyone Was ‘So Proud’ of Blair on the Show

When Blair bowed out of the competition, the pros, judges and contestants were full of encouragement and words of support.

Pro Emma Slater posted a lengthy post-show video to Instagram and wrote in the caption, “You guys are the light of the ballroom and I can’t even tell you how proud I am of what you accomplished.”

On her Instagram stories, Slater added, “Perfect final dance. So so so so proud of you @selmablair @sashafarber1 DWTS history made.”

“There are many people we meet in our lives but few make a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Selma Blair, you are one of those people. I love you and thank you for continuing to inspire me and many. You are a true angle,” wrote pro Cheryl Burke in her Instagram stories.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote in her Instagram stories, “@selmablair, bravo for your courage to join the show. And bravo for the wisdom to know it was time to stop and keep yourself safe. I have so much love and respect for you… and I have so much more to say.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.