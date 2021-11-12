Which Celebrities Will Make It To the DWTS Finale? Season 30 Predictions

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has been nearly impossible to predict. That being said, there are only four couples who will make it through to the Monday, November 22, 2021 finale.

Judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli have all expressed that they’ve been shocked by the bottom two multiple times so far on season 30, but they know that’s because every single contestant has either grown a great amount or have been front-runners since the beginning of the competition.

Left in the competition going into the semi-finals are NBA legend Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, actress Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, and pop star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

Which Dances Will Be Performed On the Semi-Finals?

Before we make predictions about which couples make it through to the finale, we have to look at which dances each of the partners will be performing during the semi-finals and which are most likely to draw in votes from viewers.

Here’s what to expect on the semi-final episode:

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Argentine Tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi

“Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Tango to “Telephone” by Martynas; then for their new dance, a Jazz to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Rumba to “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a redemption Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo; then for their new dance, an Argentine Tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango

Who Will Make It Through?

It’s very difficult to predict who will be eliminated and who will make it through to the finale of this season. With the bottom overall scorer being eliminated, we think that could go to anyone but are thinking that it’s possible that spot will be taken over by either Cody Rigsby or Suni Lee.

Lee had a breakthrough performance on the show last week, but she was previously in the bottom two and it’s possible that bottom two fear has been worn out and she’ll be in jeopardy once again. However, the fact that she was assigned a contemporary makes this more unlikely. She’s a gymnast, so it’s likely that as long as the choreography is good, she’ll completely shine during that routine.

With Cody Rigsby, the lack of jazz or contemporary routine might hurt him in this case. Everyone else will have a more traditionally “fun” dance this time around.

One person we do not think will be sent home is Iman Shumpert. He’s never been in the bottom two, and though he is one of the weakest on a technical level, Daniella Karagach has been incredible choreographing for him and keeping their height in mind. Even if they get lower scores from the judges, it’s unlikely they’ll be booted entirely.

Here are the four contestants we tentatively think will make it through to the finale:

Iman Shumpert

Amanda Kloots

JoJo Siwa

Melora Hardin

If any of these are wrong, however, we will not be surprised. The season has been so up and down that it’s possible any one of these contestants is eliminated this week.

JoJo Siwa is the only contestant we feel confident saying will make it through to the finale, and just about anyone else is a toss-up at this point.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern (live) and Pacific (recorded) on ABC.

