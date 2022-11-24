DWTS Semifinalist Announces Engagement

“Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist and “American Idol” runner-up Lauren Alaina had big news to share with her fans Thanksgiving week — she is engaged to boyfriend Cam Arnold.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lauren Alaina Announced Her Engagement to Cam Arnold on Stage at the Grand Ole Opry

On November 19 on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, the singer announced her engagement to Arnold, who is a bit of a mystery man — and that’s how Alaina likes it. She told People in an interview that he is a part of her private life.

“This is the first time I’m showing Cameron to the world. He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life. He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn’t have before him. We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. I’m so excited for everyone to know who he and we are. The best is still to come,” said Alaina.

She added that it just felt right to share the news first on the stage of the Opry, telling People, “It was a night I will never forget. I got to celebrate the best year of my life. I became a member of the Opry family in February, so I thought they should be the first to know I had been asked to be in another family as well.”

On stage at the event, this is how she broke the news:

I was welcomed into this [Opry] family and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember. I didn’t think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family! After he proposed to me, I said, “You have to come out on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry.” Everybody, this is my fiancé. I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we’re doing it because this is the circle and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband everybody!

She later told People that Arnold was not overly comfortable with coming on stage, but she wore him down because it was so important to her.

“He did not want to do that! He likes to be in the shadows. He was like, ‘You’re not making me come out there’ and I said, ‘You are not not getting a picture in the circle. So — we negotiated and he came out for the picture,” said the singer with a laugh. “This is the most important place in the world to me and he’s the most important person to me, so it was pretty amazing to put ’em together.”

On Alaina’s Instagram Post, Her ‘Dancing With the Stars” & ‘American Idol’ Families are So Thrilled For Her

Alaina also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry. I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.”

In the comments, her “Dancing With the Stars” family and “American Idol” family were quick to offer their congrats.

“Congratulations,” wrote her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko along with a party emoji.

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS LAUREN! YASSSS!”

Her “American Idol” season 10 co-star Paul McDonald wrote, “Yes!!!!! Huge congrats!!! Love you both so much!”, and fellow season 10 finalist Pia Toscano wrote, “OMG!!! Congratulations!”

“American Idol” alum Katie Stevens wrote, “Congrats, angel!!!!”

“Congrats, beautiful!” wrote pro Lindsay Arnold.

Alaina’s “Beyond the Edge” co-star Colton Underwood wrote, “So excited for you.”

“The Voice” winner Cassadee Pope wrote, “Atta boy! So excited for you guys.”

Fellow country singers Martina McBride, Natalie Stovall, Chris Lane, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Little Big Town, and Lainey Wilson also left well-wishes for the bride-to-be.

There is no word yet as to when the wedding will be. “Dancing With the Stars” just wrapped its 31st season — Alaina took fourth place on season 28 with Savchenko. “American Idol” returns for its 21st season in spring 2023.