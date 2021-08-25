DWTS Family Mourns the Death of One of Their Own

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning one of their own this week — dancer/choreographer Sergey “Serge” Onik has died at the age of 33. Here is what we know about what happened and how the dance community is remembering the talented young man.

Onik’s Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known

The news broke about Onik’s death on Tuesday, August 24. A rep for the dancer confirmed the news to E! Online.

“He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him,” said Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, in a statement. “He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time.”

According to his Krigor Studio biography, Onik was born in Kharkov, Ukraine and moved to the U.S. when he was 3 years old. He quickly made a name for himself in U.S. and international ballroom dancing competitions.

Onik first gained national attention on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 11 in 2014. He was eliminated in the fourth week of the live shows. His partners that season included Brooklyn Fullmer and Carly Blaney. He also revealed during that season that one of his dream dance partners was Jenna Johnson from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Onik went on to appear as a dance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” film adaptation and also worked with Maksim Chmerkovskiy on choreographing dances for “Dancing With the Stars,” according to E!. Onik has also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars,” “Bones,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Agent Carter,” plus he was part of Kirstie Alley’s web series “100 Days of Dance.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Heartbroken Over the Loss

All over Instagram stories, the “Dancing WIth the Stars” family shared remembrances and condolences about Onik’s death.

“Heartbroken. The sweetest, most genuine person. Rest in peace, Serge,” wrote Witney Carson in an Instagram story.

Daniella Karagach added, “I’m devastated and heartbroken. I can’t wrap my head around this. RIP.”

“Heartbreaking news. Serge was always so kind and genuine towards me and everyone I know. Rest in peace,” wrote Lindsay Arnold.

“I don’t understand. At a loss for words,” wrote Jenna Johnson. “Love you forever and always, Serge Onik.”

Fellow “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Hayley Erbert wrote, “RIP to the sweetest soul. Still can’t believe it. Serge could light up any room he walked into. Thanks for letting me show up to a lesson with jeans and bare feet.”

“Heart of gold, I don’t believe that this is real. RIP. So much talent, and so much heart, you will be missed,” wrote Sasha Farber.

Sharna Burgess posted a photo of herself and Onik and wrote, “It still doesn’t seem real and it won’t ever make sense. All I know is you are gone too soon, there was more here for you, and you will be missed greatly. Journey well, friend, I hope I see you in the next life.”

Keo Motsepe shared an Instagram reel of Onik dancing at the AC Dance Academy and wrote “RIP brother. Legend.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Tony Dovolani wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram: “RIP my brother @sergeonik, one of the most talented kids I ever met and even better heart. I know heaven welcomes you with open arms, dancing and sharing that incredible smile. Love you, brother.”

"Dancing With the Stars" season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

