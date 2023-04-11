Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd’s Son Shares First Instagram Post

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s son Shai has joined Instagram. The 6-year-old posted his very first video — with the help of his parents — on April 9, 2023.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro filmed his son cooking up something special in the family’s kitchen and shared the post on his feed as well as Shai’s feed.

“How I felt today when @shai.aleksander decided to make us the most incredible meal I’ve ever had of 24 hour fermented sourdough toasts with @kerrygoldusa butter (NOT an ad, just really love their cows) you ask?!?” Chmerkovskiy’s caption read. “In the voice of @stylebender ‘I hope everyone of you behind the screens can feel this level of happiness just one time in your life,'” he added.

In the video, Shai stood on a stool in the family’s kitchen and put some butter on freshly toasted bread.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shai Chmerkovskiy Is Following 5 Accounts

Upon starting up the Instagram account, five people were added to Shai’s following list, including his parents. He also follows his uncle, Val Chmerkovskiy, his aunt Jenna Johnson, and his first cousin, Rome, who was born in January.

On the flip side, Shai gained nearly 500 followers in the first 24 hours that his account was active.

For his bio, Shai kept things simple. “I’m 6 and this account is ran by my mom and dad,” it reads. Fans really enjoyed seeing Shai’s first video on the platform, though most people didn’t seem to realize that the youngster now has his own account, since his dad also shared the post on his own feed.

“Bet that was best toast you ever ate when my son was Shai age he’d make me peanut butter and jelly sandwich to this day best pbj I ever had,” one person wrote.

“Oh, I love to see parents letting their child learn by doing in ALL areas of their life! Such an important lesson,” someone else added.

“He’s getting so big so fast. Hold him tight mom! In the blink of an eye,” a third comment read.

Shai Chmerkovskiy Is Going to Be a Big Brother in June 2023

In January 2023, Murgatroyd revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy were set to welcome a new baby into their family in June 2023.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she captioned an Instagram post.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun following the announcement, Murgatroyd said that Shai is super excited to be a big brother.

“He is asking every day when it’s gonna pop out of my belly button. You know, he’s just the cutest,” she said. “[Shai’s] been wanting this for so long and also along the road of the struggles, you know, in the past two years, he has heard me say to him before, ‘Mommy’s pregnant,’ and then I’m not,” she added.

The Chmerkovskiys, who have chosen not to reveal the sex of their baby, enjoyed a quick vacation over the Easter holiday weekend — their last as a family of three. “We cannot wait for this baby Chmerkovskiy,” Murgatroyd wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 10, 2023.

READ NEXT: Home Where Body of Deceased DWTS Alum Was Found Has Been Listed for Sale