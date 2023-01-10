‘The Voice’ Star Left ‘Devastated’ After Ex-Husband’s Alleged Affair

Music superstar and former “The Voice” coach Shakira has been left “devastated” after footage emerged showing her ex, soccer player Gerard Pique, with his new girlfriend in their “family home” before they split up, according to Page Six.

The outlet reports that footage from 2021 has emerged that showed Pique with another woman, his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, ten months before the married couple split up. A source told the outlet that Shakira and Pique were “happily together” at the time of the interview and Shakira was “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

Shakira and Pique share two children, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.

Page Six reports that Shakira was traveling at the time of the Zoom interview, though the source adds that the couple “were very much still together at that time” and that “it’s devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined.”

Shakira and Pique Announced Their Split in 2022 & Pique Went Public With Marti 2 Months Later

After their split, Pique was spotted making out with 23-year-old public relations student Clara Chia Marti, according to Hollywood Life. Shakira was not happy about the photos, the outlet reported.

“Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their breakup,” a source told the outlet after the photos went public.

The source added, “Shakira feels like she has done everything in her power to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship with Gerard including not collecting on child support or anything. Even though Gerard is still living in Barcelona she has even agreed to cover the costs for him to visit his children in Miami on a regular basis.”

The source added that Shakira felt as though the PDA and the photos were not necessary.

Shakira told Elle in October 2022 that the split has been “incredibly difficult” for her.

Shakira Is Facing Trial in a Tax Fraud Lawsuit In Spain

According to AP, a judge approved a trial request for Shakira on charges of tax fraud. According to the outlet, she has been accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros, which equates to about 13.9 million dollars on income earned from 2012 to 2014.

The star faces eight years in prison and a fine if she is found guilty of the charges.

Since the charges were made public, Shakira has denied any wrongdoing. She also rejected a deal that would have avoided the trial, AP reports. The outlet reports that Shakira’s PR firm states she has already paid “all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros ($2.8 million) in interest.”

No date for the trial has been set, but Shakira faces six counts of tax fraud.

According to the outlet, the case is based on whether or not Shakira lived in the Bahamas or in Spain. Prosecutors allege that Shakira spent more than half of the years of 2012 to 2014 in Spain and therefore should have paid taxes in that country, though Shakira says she lived in the Bahamas during those years.

AP reports that Spain has also gone after stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after not paying taxes. Both were found guilty of evasion, though neither served prison time because they were first-time offenders.