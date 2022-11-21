Fans Say DWTS Finalist Was ‘Robbed’ After ‘Mesmerizing’ Freestyle

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has officially ended, and fans are upset about the couple who finished in fourth place after the finale aired on Monday, November 21, 2022.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you do not want the finale of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” spoiled for you.

At the end of the episode, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko were announced as the third and fourth-place finalists.

Shangela and Gleb put forward the “greatest freestyle” the judges had ever seen, but it wasn’t enough to come through with the win, ending up in fourth place overall and last place on the finale.

Shangela had, by far, the biggest freestyle number of the night, which included Gleb in drag as Natasha, Sasha Farber dressed as a chicken leg, and plenty of energy.

Fans Thought Shangela Should Have Won the Show

Some fans thought Shangela should have won the season easily, especially after seeing her freestyle on the show.

“Shangela got robbed with voting closing early booo,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another person wrote, “Shangela was robbed!!! Best entertainer on that stage!”

People on Twitter were also upset about the development.

“OMG WHYYYYY SHANGELA WAS ROBBED AGAIN,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Shangela robbed again I’m SICK.”

Earlier in the episode, Shangela spoke out about the Colorado Springs mass shooting.

“The emotions have been heavy because there’s a lot going on in our world and in our country,” Shangela told Alfonso Ribeiro in the interview following her first dance of the night. “There was a mass shooting, a horrible tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs. And baby let me tell you something, an attack on the LGBTQ community cannot be supported.”

She added, “This moment right here is about sharing more love and less hate, and hopefully we can start celebrating each other’s differences and not being divided. My heart and condolences go out to everyone whose lives were lost, who was affected. But just know, there is hope, baby.”

Lindsay Arnold Thought Shangela Could Win

Ahead of the finale, professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shared her thoughts on Instagram about who might win the competition, pointing out that Shangela’s freestyle was huge on her Instagram Stories.

“I am hearing that Shangela’s freestyle is insanely good and that’s HUGE,” she wrote. “Freestyles can/do win the show.”

On the next slide, she added, “Moral of the story is.. you gotta vote for your faves!! I’m so excited and rooting for all of the finalists! Can’t wait to see their freestyles and to see who wins the whole thing!”

Arnold did not compete in season 31 of the show because she wanted to focus on growing her family.

The Show Cannot Legally Be Rigged, Though Some Fans Claim it Is

According to Insider Kristyn Burtt, “Dancing With the Stars” is monitored by FCC rules and regulations.

“#DWTS is monitored by the FCC under this regulation which underlines the ‘prohibited practices in contests of knowledge, skill, or chance,'” she wrote on Twitter. “So, yes, rigging any competition show, game show, contest, or lottery is in fact, illegal.”

Burtt included a link to the FCC rules, which were updated in 2012.

Fans have been quick to point out on Reddit that, though the show cannot be “rigged,” there are other ways to manipulate the competition including choices of music, dance styles, competition for extra judge points, and more.

“There’s a difference between outright rigging and manipulating the viewers to vote a certain way,” one person wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” has been renewed for season 32 and will return in 2023.