Some Fans Want Season 31 Finalist to Replace Tyra Banks

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” has come to a close but some fans aren’t ready to see everyone leave the ballroom just yet.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas performed a redemption dance followed by a freestyle on the Monday, November 21, 2022, finale. Ultimately, D’Amelio and Ballas were crowned the champions of season 31, but all of the dancers put on an incredible show, as evidenced by the high scores given by all of the judges.

Throughout the season, fans seemed to really enjoy getting to know the celebs and watching them grow week after week, but there’s one person who left a special mark on the ballroom, and that was Shangela. As the show’s first-ever drag queen, Shangela broke boundaries and stood up for other drag queens around the globe.

“Drag belongs everywhere,” she told DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro after completely her freestyle, which also saw Savchenko in drag. “People who want to live out their lives authentically belong everywhere. And baby, we promised you a show, we gave you a show,” she added.

Fans loved Shangela’s energy so much that many want to see her become a bigger part of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Some Fans Think Shangela Would Be a Great Host on DWTS

Just after the finale streamed live on Disney+, someone started a Reddit thread suggesting that Shangela return to the ballroom to host the show alongside Ribeiro, effectively replacing Tyra Banks.

“How amazing would it be if it was Shangela and Alfonso as the hosts from now on? Shangela has such a kind heart, is stunning and a true entertainer. Someone needs to get in touch with the producers,” the Redditor wrote.

Several people agreed that Shangela would be perfect for the job.

“Omg that would be FANTASTIC!” one person commented.

“I was legit just thinking this. She can improv….tyra with all respect flounders a lot when something doesn’t go as planned,” someone else added.

“Oh hell yes! We need this,” a third Reddit user said.

Shangela Received Praise for Her Freestyle

Shangela commanded the ballroom and put on a show each time that she took the stage. Her presence was felt by people in the audience and at home, as she lived out a dream. Her finale dance was something very special, and she shared her feelings on social media after the season wrapped.

“This is the moment I dreamed of,” Shangela captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to every drag diva who has ever inspired me, uplifted me, or will one day walk in these shoes. This performance was for YOU,” she added.

Several DWTS cast members really felt Shangela’s performance deeply and commented such on her post.

“A MOMENT,” DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba also shared her extended thoughts on the dance.

“I didn’t have time to say all that I wanted to say last night but I could tell that this moment was something you had dreamed about all your life. It had the magnitude of that sort of culmination of energy and ideas,” her comment read, in part.

