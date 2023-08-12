DWTS Alum Reveals Heartbreak Over Significant Family Loss

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” is mourning a significant family loss. Shanna Moakler, who competed on season 3 of DWTS, shared a touching post on social media about the heartbreak.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shanna Moakler’s Father Died

On August 11, Moakler took to her Instagram page to share that her father had died. “It’s with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote.

As People noted, Moakler’s mother died in early January. In tribute to her mother, at the time of her death, Moakler shared, “As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life.”

Moakler shared a little about her father, and her love for him, in her Instagram post announcing his death. “My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for… I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote.

In June, Moakler shared a photo of her dancing with her father on Instagram. “I wish so badly I could be by your side. Couple more weeks… how lucky I am to have you as a dad,” she wrote in the caption.

In her newer Instagram post, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran detailed, “I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him.”

Moakler’s Kids, Landon Barker & Alabama Barker, Mourned His Loss Too

After Moakler shared the news of her father’s death, her son, Landon Barker, posted an Instagram Story about it. “I love you so much grandpa and now your [sic] with grandma rest in peace,” he wrote. As “Dancing with the Stars” fans know, Barker is currently dating season 31 champion Charli D’Amelio.

Moakler’s daughter, Alabama Barker, shared her sadness via her Instagram Stories as well. “With the heaviest heart.. I’m writing this message it was hard to loose [sic] both of you in one year, but today my grandpa went up to heaven.” She added, “I love you very dearly, both of you! & I hope you are reunited & finally at relief. Til we meet again.”

Moakler’s Instagram post included 10 photos featuring her father over the course of their years together. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum received quite a bit of support as followers learned of her father’s death.

“Sending prayers to your family,” wrote Kenya Moore, who was a contestant on season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Many of Moore’s fans know her best for being on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Sending you so much love, Shanna. It has always been clear how much you love your family. I’m so sorry for the loss of both of your parents,” commented a supporter.

Another note read, “Omg I’m so heartbroken to hear this for you. I know how much you love and adore your parents and are still grieving the loss of your mom.” That commenter added, “May you find peace knowing they [are] reunited once again for eternity.”