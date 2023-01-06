DWTS Cast Member Mourns the Death of a 2nd Immediate Family Member

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is mourning a terrible loss this week. Former Miss USA runner-up and Playboy Playmate Shanna Moakler’s mom Gail Moakler has died.

Shanna Moakler Said Her Mom Was Her ‘Best Friend’ & ‘Support System’

On Instagram, Moakler shared a series of photos of her mother and wrote that “this is the day [she] always feared.”

Moakler’s memorial to her mother reads:

This is the day I always feared, losing my best friend, support system and beautiful mom. I honestly can’t find the words to express how loving, kind and amazing she was. I honestly don’t know how I will do this life without her. How lucky I am to have been her daughter and to have had her for as long as I did. She was everything I hoped to be and I will miss her every second of everyday. I love you mom. Kiss Vo vo for me and hug Mason. Please visit me in my dreams.

On Mother’s Day 2021, Shanna shared a photo collage of her mother on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mom @gailmoakler how lucky I am to have a mom like you! You’re my best friend and my idol! I love you so much!”

According to her obituary, Gail Moakler “died unexpectedly” at Rhode Island Hospital. She was in her late 70s, and is survived by her husband of 52 years, John, and their children John Jr. and Shanna, plus step-son Kirk, her sister Rose, and eight grandchildren.

This is also not Moakler’s first tragic loss of her life. In November 2012, her older half-sister Michelle died after a battle with lung cancer in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, leaving behind a husband and a daughter named Brittany, according to her obituary. On Twitter at the time, Moakler wrote, “She lost her fight with Lung Cancer last night and my heart is heavy, I am so moved by everyone out pour of love and support” and “I wanted to say thank you to everyone who donated, sent words of encouragement, love and prayers to my sister Michelle…”

She later added, “Life goes by so fast…Don’t take each other for granted, call the people you miss, tell your family you love them, be good to each other.”

On Instagram for Siblings Day in 2014, Moakler posted a tribute to Michelle and her best friend Mason, the one mentioned in her tribute to her mother, writing, “Really miss these two, my best friend Mason and my sister Michelle.” The post has since been deleted, but it still shows up on Moakler’s Twitter.

She wrote a similar post in 2016, writing, “Happy Siblings Day! Love you Kirk, John, Michelle. This was the last time we were all together…”

Moakler Thanked Everyone for Their Thoughts & Prayers in This Difficult Time

Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of love and support during this difficult time. I am in awe of the outpour of kindness. ❤️😰🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2q9nYhBe50 — Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) January 5, 2023

On her Instagram stories, Moakler thanked everyone for their messages and condolences, writing, “Thank you to everyone for the loving support and kind words. Appreciate you all.”

On her Twitter account, Moakler wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has sent me messages of love and support during this difficult time. I am in awe of the outpour of kindness.”

In a statement to People, Moakler added, “I am so thankful for all the friends and family that have reached out and sent their condolences. My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be. As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life. I understand that this is a part of life and something that we all can actually support one another with, which is the loss of someone we love. Godspeed.”

Shanna Moakler competed on season three of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in 10th place alongside her partner Jesse DeSoto. She is also known for appearing on “Pacific Blue,” “Meet the Barkers,” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”