Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green Share Joy of Zane’s First Christmas

“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Sharna Burgess celebrated her first Christmas as a mom, and it was a day she will not soon forget.

The mirrorball champion and her longtime love, actor Brian Austin Green, welcomed their first baby, Zane Walker Green, in June 2022. The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star is also father to Kassius Marcil-Green, his 20-year-old son with ex Vanessa Marcil, as well as three younger boys, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, according to People.

In December 2022, Burgess and Green shared photos and videos from their special Christmas with their baby.

Sharna Burgess Said She Will Always Remember Zane’s First Christmas

In a post on her Instagram story, Burgess shared a photo of her and Zane taken on Christmas day. In the caption, she reminisced about the special moments that she shared with her 6-month-old son and Green’s older sons.

“A day I’ll remember forever,” Burgess wrote. “After the kids had an amazing Christmas with their mama they got to share in Zane’s first Christmas with us, together in our new home,” she added of Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

“A day filled with abundant love, family, laughter, and SO MANY PRESENTS,” Burgess wrote. “And too much food lol.”

The pro dancer also shared a special message for Green. “Everyday is Christmas with you and our family,” she wrote. “I love you all so much.”

Sharna Burgess Said She Has “Dreamed” of a Christmas Like This for a Long Time

Burgess got emotional while reminiscing about Christmases past with Green, whom she started dating in 2020. Two weeks before Christmas, she shared an Instagram video of her holding baby Zane while shopping at a Christmas décor store. In the caption, the mom of one revealed that the first Christmas she spent with Green made her feel “like a kid again.”

“Now we are on our 3rd Christmas together and I get to share it with my big beautiful family, watching kids tear through presents and our son experiencing it all for the first time,” she wrote on December 12, 2022. “Just when I think my heart couldn’t get more full… life proves me wrong.”

Burgess later posted a photo of Zane’s very first visit with Santa Claus. In a post on her Instagram page, the pro dancer admitted that she waited until the last minute to take her baby for a Santa photo as she prepared for the big family holiday.

“Zane’s first Christmas and I’m so freaking excited,” she wrote. “Bri and I have been wrapping kids presents day and night and getting everything ready since we are hosting this year. A big dining table with our family all around it sharing food and love and spoiling each other. I’ve dreamed of Christmas like this for a long long time.”

Green also shared a post that gave fans a look at his family’s Christmas together. In a video set to Frank Sinatra’s version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” the actor shared footage of his sons, including baby Zane, opening presents. In one clip, little Zane was seen trying to eat the wrapping paper instead of playing with the gift inside. Other pics showed all of Green’s family celebrating together and posing for a supersized family photo, including his grown son Kassius.

“There is nothing better for the soul than having people that love you unconditionally around you,” Green captioned the video.

