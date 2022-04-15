Daniella & Pasha Sent Sharna Burgess The Cutest Baby Gift

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov sent fellow pro Sharna Burgess a baby gift that she is going absolutely ga-ga over. Read on for what they sent and how Sharna reacted, plus how the other pros are being supportive during her pregnancy.

Dani & Pasha Sent Sharna the Tiniest Pairs of Nike Socks and Shoes

In an Instagram story and post, Sharna revealed that season 30 winning pro Daniella Karagach and her husband and fellow pro Pasha Pashkov sent her and boyfriend Brian Austin Green a set of tiny baby Nike socks and shoes.

“Dani and Pasha sent us this and let I tell you why I love this so much,” said Sharna in her story. “I have for years gone into the Nike store and looked at the baby Nikes. Are you seeing this?! This is like my heaven, you guys nailed it and I cannot wait until Peanut’s big enough to wear these. Oh my god, so perfect. I love you guys, thank you. … Peanut is so spoiled already.”

Sharna also revealed in the same Instagram story that she was sent a newborn outfit from Solly Baby and it led to a hilarious exchange between her and Brian about how tiny babies are when they are born.

“When I opened this and we looked at it and Bri was like, ‘Baby, you know what’s crazy? He probably won’t even fit in this straightaway,’ and I’m over here thinking that it is the tiniest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Sharna with a laugh.

In an accompanying post to her gift from Dani and Pasha, Sharna made a hysterical video where she lip-syncs to Jeremy Shane Kinser’s meme audio, “You’re gorgeous. You’re literally gorgeous, like ahhhh,” while exclaiming over the shoes. The caption reads, “When friends nail their baby gift.” In the comments, Daniella left a laugh-crying emoji and three purple hearts and Pasha wrote, “Yas!!! Cannot wait to see these cuties in action.”

Sharna replied, “You guys…. we are obsessed with the baby Nikes,” to which Daniella wrote, “I can’t wait to see him rock them!”

Daniella and Pasha have been married since July 2014. On their seventh anniversary, Daniella wrote on Instagram, “I consider myself the luckiest girl in the world because a man like @pashapashkov is truly one of a kind and very hard to find. I’m grateful the universe brought us together and I’m grateful for your parents raising the most beautiful man inside and out. We have so much to look forward to in the future and Im beyond ecstatic to continue this journey of “life” side by side with you. You are my doof, best friend, love, partner, soulmate and husband. I love you so much.”

They also told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2019 that they do want kids, but for now, they’re focusing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Other 'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Are Being So Supportive





In an interview with Us Weekly, Sharna said the other pros are giving her so much support.

“It’s not necessarily even advice, it’s just checking in. Genuine checking in and loving on the stuff that I’ve been sharing or then sharing other stuff with me, maybe my post sparked a memory for them,” Sharna explained. “And if I have any questions, obviously they’re ready with the advice.

“But they’re really just so excited for me. So many of them have watched me for so long now want this and be really searching for that fairytale in a sense and meeting Bri was wonderful and that love and our love and our story has just been so cool and now to have this happen too, they’re all just over the moon for me, they’re really excited,” the dancer added.

Sharna and Brian were partners on season 30 of the show after having been dating for just over a year. Their baby boy is due July 4, 2022.

