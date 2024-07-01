Sharna Burgess Shares Big News About Family Plans

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess would like to have another baby. While she and her fiance Brian Austin Green have previously said that they are unsure about adding another child to their family, Burgess may be hoping for one more.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in June 2024, Burgess was asked if she wanted to have more kids.

“I do. I would love to add one more to our pack. A girl,” Burgess responded. “No I am not pregnant,” she added.

Burgess hasn’t been shy about saying that she’d like to have a daughter, but she and her husband-to-be have also been realistic about expanding their already large family. In addition to their son, Zane, 2, Green shares three sons, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. He also has one older son, Kassius, 22, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Brian Austin Green Had a Vasectomy After Zane’s Birth

After Burgess gave birth to her son Zane, Green decided to prevent any future pregnancies.

On a January 2024 episode of the “Oldish” podcast, Burgess revealed that Green “had a vasectomy when Zane was eight weeks old.”

Green added, “Zane was born, I was like, ‘I think it’s time to close the shop.'”

According to the Mayo Clinic, most vasectomies are reversible. “This doesn’t guarantee success in conceiving a child. Vasectomy reversal can be attempted even if several years have passed since the original vasectomy — but the longer it has been, the less likely it is that the reversal will work,” per the site.

Despite the move, Burgess hasn’t completely closed herself off to having another child with Green.

“If we have the space and the ability to, would we love to? I certainly would, but we do have four young kids in the home and life is very, very busy,” she said on her podcast.

Sharna Burgess Didn’t Plan to Have a Second Child Right Away

Burgess wanted to take some time to enjoy her son and to see where life took her and Green before deciding whether or not to have another baby.

“I’m so in love with being a mom and so in love with Zane, so that flips both sides of the coin,” Burgess told People magazine in December 2022. “I would love to do it again, but I also want to give my absolute everything to this boy that we have.”

Burgess admitted that she wanted to give it “time.”

“The rational part of my brain is like, ‘Let’s just wait and see, we’ll just give us some time,'” she continued.

“Maybe we’ll be one and done, but then there’s that other part of me that’s like, ‘Now go on, one more time. Just do it one more time.’ So we’ll see. It’s definitely not in the near future. We are going to love on and live the best life with the babies that we have at home, and it’s a never-say-never situation,” she added.

