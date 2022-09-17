PHOTO: Fans Can’t Believe How Much Sharna Burgess’ Son Looks Like His Dad

Sharna Burgess welcomed her first child with beau Brian Austin Green in June 2022. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been romantically linked to Green since late 2020.

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process,” Burgess captioned an Instagram post when her son, Zane, was just days old.

Burgess has been sharing updates about her baby boy and fans have enjoyed seeing photos of the baby as he’s grown and changed over the past couple of months. On September 5, 2022, Burgess shared a new pic of Zane and fans couldn’t get over how much he looks like Green.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think Zane Looks Like His Dad & Sasha Farber Thinks He Has Burgess’ Eyes

Burgess shared a picture of her bright-eyed baby boy and fans quickly took to the comments section of the post to react.

“Took our morning ritual selfie and I actually gasped. Someone has had a serious growth spurt (or at least his head has lol) and Im not well. I didn’t even notice till I saw it on the screen. He is clearly not listening when I tell him to slow down… Side note.. this kid finds a camera as well as his Mama does,” Burgess captioned her post.

In the pic, she and Zane appeared to be laying in bed while looking at the camera. Zane has a somewhat quizzical look on his face.

“He looks so much like Brian,” one person wrote.

“He looks like his daddy,” another comment read.

“Looking like daddy. God Bless he’s growing so fast,” echoed a third Instagram user.

“Omg Sharna he has your eyes,” Burgess’ DWTS co-star Sasha Farber said.

“Your eyes but a little baby Brian,” someone else added.

Burgess Has Decided to Sit Out Season 31 of DWTS

Although Burgess was originally slated to return to the ballroom for season 31 on “Dancing With the Stars,” she made a somewhat last minute decision to take the season off in order to spend time with her newborn.

“I have some news that I have to tell you guys because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess said on her Instagram Stories. “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director but also a second mom to me, I made the really hard decision to not do this season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. There’s been a list that was been released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be,” she continued.

“I am at 100% capacity with my body, I feel fit, I feel strong, I’m so ready to dance. I’m about to go to the gym right now. We’re going to talk about what that means and how I can be a part of [the show] but I was not ready to spend a minimum of 10 hours a day away from Zane,” she explained.

Burgess later clarified that she isn’t quitting the show, just simply taking a season off.

