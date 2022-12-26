Sharna Burgess Shares Zane’s First Photos With Santa

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrated their first Christmas with their son, Zane in 2022.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her actor beau took Zane to meet Santa for the first time and shared the photos on social media. Interestingly, Zane didn’t seem too phased by the big guy, and didn’t even cry while sitting on Santa’s lap.

“Did anyone else leave it until today to get a photo with Santa?” Burgess asked in a post shared on Christmas Eve. She uploaded two photos; one of her, Green, and Zane, with Santa and the other of just Zane sitting on Santa’s lap.

Burgess Said This Was the Christmas She’s Always Dreamed of

Burgess, 37, has always wanted to become a mom and Zane’s first Christmas proved to be a very special time for her.

“Zane’s first Christmas and I’m so freaking excited. Bri and I have been wrapping kids presents day and night and getting everything ready since we are hosting this year. A big dining table with our family all around it sharing food and love and spoiling each other. I’ve dreamed of Christmas like this for a long long time,” she shared in her Instagram post.

Zane didn’t look too impressed with Santa in the sweet photos, as he sat without any expression on his face. Zane wore an all white ensemble — including a white beanie and white sneakers — for his visit with Mr. Claus and although he didn’t cry, he didn’t crack a smile either.

Some of Burgess’ DWTS family commented on the pic and fans couldn’t help but point out how similar Zane looks to his dad.

“Bless his little face,” wrote Burgess’ BFF and DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd. Meanwhile, Lindsay Arnold dropped a string of heart eyes emoji in the comments section.

Burgess Also Recognized Those Who Have a Hard Time at the Holidays

In her caption, Burgess was also sure to be mindful of people who experience hard feelings during the holiday season.

“Happy Holidays to everyone. If this is a really hard time of year for you know I’m sending you love also. And I’m encouraging you to talk about it with either someone you know or call or text 988 to talk with someone anonymously,” she wrote in her caption.

This comes on the heels of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ suicide, which was confirmed earlier in December 2022. Within just a few days of the news, Burgess and Green announced that they were partnering with Movember to help raise awareness and to encourage people to speak out about mental health — especially men, who often have a more challenging time when it comes to seeking help.

“Men, please look into @movember and the many resources you can find there to help. You are not alone, and it absolutely will get better,” Burgess’ caption concluded.

Several people thanked Burgess for including that bit in her caption.

“I love you and your sweet messages! Thank you for including mental health in your Christmas greeting,” one Instagram user said.

