Sharna Burgess Celebrates Baby Shower With DWTS Besties

Sharna Burgess celebrated the impending birth of her baby, just one month shy of her due date, with an epic baby shower.

Less than one year after the “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer and her longtime love Brian Austin Green were partnered together on the 30th season of the celebrity ballroom competition, they are awaiting the arrival of their first child together. Burgess, 36, and Green, 48, are expecting a baby boy around July 4, 2022, per Page Six.

Green, 48, is already a seasoned father of four. He has a 20-year-old son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from his relationship with “General Hospital” alum Vanessa Marcil, and he shares sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5, with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, per People.

In May 2022, Burgess told “Good Morning America” that she and Green discussed the topic of having children “early on” in their relationship and that he always knew that not having a baby would be a “deal breaker” for her.

“He’s such an amazing dad,” she said of the former “Beverly Hills 90210” star.

Sharna Burgess’ Baby Shower Was Thrown by Three Pals, Including Fellow DWTS Pro Peta Murgatroyd

Burgess baby shower was held on June 4, 2022, and it was a family affair. In a teaser shared on her Instagram story, the expectant mom wrote: “Brian, the kids and I were showered with so much love and support at the shower for soon to be here newest family member. I’m overwhelmed and still processing how incredible it all was.”

Burgess also thanked her three party planners – pals Danielle DeGregory, Kennedy Van Dyke and Peta Murgatroyd — and noted that she appreciated “every detail and every moment” of the shower.

“Still on cloud 9 after our baby shower,” she captioned an Instagram post following the event. “Thank you to my girls that planned the most perfect day. Above and beyond. I love you Ken, Dani and Pete. Thank you to my man for just… ugh just being you and being everything I need and want at all times. I love you.”

Burgess also shared an IG video as she sat amid a mountain of baby shower gifts. “Baby shower aftermath,” the mom-to-be said. “Time to go through the presents.”

Sharna Burgess’ Shower Kicked Off With a Brunch & Turned Into a Family Party

In photos shared by People, Burgess and Green’s baby shower guests were seen celebratring at the event.

In one pic, Burgess and Green posed with his kids with a large moon and star embellished party cake in front of them. Another photo featured eldest Green son Kassius rubbing the mom-to-be’s belly. Another shot showed Burgess surrounded by some of her guests, including fellow DWTS pros Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Lindsay Arnold.

According to People, the baby shower was held at The Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, California. The celebration kicked off with a ladies-only brunch and later included the whole family. Burgess’ shower featured a photo both as well as a bounce house and water slide for Green’s kids and other young guests, including Murgatroyd’s son, Shai, to enjoy.

