Former DWTS Pro Talks ‘Not Being Brought Back’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess hasn’t been asked to return to the show since her departure in 2021. While she made the decision to take a season off to spend time with her then-newborn son, Zane, Burgess has said that she hasn’t been asked to return as a pro since.

Then, in 2023, Burgess wasn’t asked to be a part of the tribute to Len Goodman. In fact, she wasn’t even invited to sit in the audience. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, a fan asked Burgess if she had any beef with the show. The ballroom pro offered an honest — and professional — response.

“No, I definitely do not have beef with the show or anyone on it. It’s all love,” Burgess responded on June 19. “Not being brought back last year does not eliminate over a decade of friendship and connection and memory. I think sometimes people forget that instagram and media is but a fraction of our real world,” she added.

Sharna Burgess Was Cut From Season 32

On a September 2023 episode of the “Old-ish“ podcast, Burgess said that she was shocked not to be asked back to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“It’s known now. The cast has been leaked. But, I wasn’t asked back to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this year, which was definitely a huge shock to me,” she said.

“I did drop in and let them know that I’d like to be back next season, or this season… and then, it got to the week of everyone getting their phone calls. And I know when everyone got their phone calls, ’cause we’re all talking. They say don’t tell anyone, but everyone tells each other in the cast,” she explained,” adding, “I realized when those spots were all filled and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I didn’t get the call.'”

Burgess won her only Mirrorball Trophy in season 27 with Bobby Bones. The season was dubbed controversial because Bones wasn’t the best dancer.

Burgess has moved on to other things in life, but hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the show if she ever gets the opportunity in the future.

Sharna Burgess Was Saddened to Not Be a Part of the Len Goodman Tribute

Burgess was not asked to return to perform a special dance in honor of former head judge Len Goodman, who died in April 2023. The move “hurt” Burgess.

“I haven’t made a single comment publicly about the tribute because of a few reasons. Firstly… I know it’s not about me it’s about Len and the honor he deserved. Secondly… This hurt more than not being asked back and I’m working through it. Thirdly… Sharing feelings on here often gets met with a few negative people who believe I didn’t deserve to be there anyway. So why open myself up to it,” Burgess wrote on her Instagram Stories in October 2023.

“The tribute was stunning. I cried watching. Tears of celebration and joy and gratitude for how much Len did for the ballroom and for all of our careers. The performance was perfect and classic and technically brilliant. Val and Jenna created magic and Len absolutely would’ve loved it. Remember 2 things can be true. I can love and support the show, feel joy for those who are there. And also feel sad about not being there,” she added.

