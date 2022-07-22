Sharna Burgess Shares Emotional Video From Hours After Giving Birth

New mom and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess shared a touching video from the day she gave birth to her son, Zane Walker Green, who she welcomed alongside her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green.

Burgess set the video to the song “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, and in it, she shows herself being wheeled to a hospital room after giving birth via c-section. She holds her son, Zane, close, and cries as they’re brought to their room.

Then, she shows videos of herself playing with Zane and dancing with him.

“Thank you for choosing me Zane Walker Green,” she wrote. “Until my last breath and beyond, I love you.”

Burgess Is ‘Still a Mess’

Burgess took to the comment section to further talk about the video she posted.

“Honestly I’m still a mess watching this,” she wrote. “Anyone about to have a baby, take as many photos and videos as you can. You’re gonna want them.”

Friends of Burgess also took to the comment section to share their emotions.

“OMG,” expecting mother and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson wrote. “I’m in a puddle!!! My heart can’t handle this.”

Peta Murgatroyd, who is currently undergoing IVF in hopes of getting pregnant, commented, “I can’t fu@king hand this [crying emojis] I love you both so much.”

Fans also commented on the video.

“Yep that’s what its all about #motherhood,” a comment reads. “From the first time you lay eyes on your child you’re done. The deepest love there is forever.”

Others asked about Burgess’s recovery.

“How’s recovery been, momma?” a comment reads. “I can tell you that my son is 10 and he still comes randomly to kiss and cuddle his momma. I love it.”

Burgess Wished Green a Happy Birthday

On Brian Austin Green’s birthday, Burgess shared a touching post to him.

“My one of a kind man, my best friend and the father of our child (omg I get to say that now),” she wrote. “This year I’ll keep it sweet and simple. Happy birthday baby. You deserve the world and more. So here’s to you, the future, and that big, beautiful and kind heart of yours. Life with you has only just begun and I cannot wait for the rest of it.”

She added, “I f***ing love you. All of you. On all days. Always.”

Burgess has also shared how emotional she has been since the birth of her son.,

“I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him,” she shared. “I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mothers love being unlike any other.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: Pro Dancers Fans Think Should Be Dropped From DWTS Ahead of Season 31