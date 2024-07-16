Sharna Burgess’ Latest DWTS Look Leaves Fans Speechless

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess showed off a new look on Instagram and fans have been going wild over it. The ballroom star is serving as a judge on the Australian version of the show and one of her outfits is blowing the internet away.

On July 6, Burgess shared a series of photos in which she was dressed in a skin-tight, blue latex catsuit, complete with full-length sleeves. The look was for the premiere.

“THIS FIT OMFG I don’t think I’ve ever felt more sexy and badass! Thanks to @sheridantylerau I’m still speechless on this and everything you found for me. You are THE best in the biz,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“My girl @hairandmakeupbyariela who is that talented she does ALL of my glam from head to toe. It’s wild what you do to my face I don’t even understand. You’re magic, the absolute best and I just need you to go everywhere with meeeeee,” she continued, adding, “Ok.. Ep 1 let’s do this.”

Burgess’ husband-to-be, Brian Austin Green, approved of the look as well. “Beautiful,” he wrote in the comments section of the post, adding the heart eyes emoji.

“I love you,” Burgess responded.

Burgess has been a judge on DWTS Australia since 2019.

Fans Loved Sharna Burgess’ Blue Catsuit

Burgess received a ton of positive feedback for her electric blue look.

“Ma’am are you judging DWTS or Drag Race in this look?” one person asked.

“This look is SCORCHING,” someone else said.

“Gosh I’ve never seen a woman so beautiful, so stunning Sharna,” a third comment read.

“Holy hell – damn girl. The fire emoji doesn’t even begin to cover this!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

After receiving love from fans, Burgess commented on her post. She wanted to be sure that fans understood that the photos were highly edited and that she was in full glam. She insisted that she doesn’t look that made up every day.

“LOL I love you guys. I think I need to add here that it goes without saying these are HIGHLY edited images. Which is awesome and I’m all for it but you should see my stories just for a little balance. Today does not look like that,” she said.

Sharna Burgess Really Wanted to Grow With ‘Dancing With the Stars’

With more than a dozen seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” under her belt, Burgess felt as though she wanted something more from the show. For that reason, she decided to talk to producers about possibly judging.

“I went to the producers and I said that I would love for them to consider me to be a judge on this version. I knew it would be a dream job to be able to go home and share everything that I’ve learned from getting on the American one,” Burgess told Dance Dish Media’s Kristyn Burtt.

Burgess went for an audition and ended up landing the gig.

“I wasn’t just great at the dancing and the teaching side, but that I had something to offer,” she explained. She’s been on the show ever since.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Harry Jowsey Called a ‘Manipulative Liar’ by Co-Star