DWTS’ Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Welcome 1st Baby Together

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” couple Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on the birth of their baby boy.

Here is how the couple told the world:

Sharna & Brian Welcomed Baby Zane on June 28

On an Instagram post of the newborn baby boy’s hand clutching Brian’s finger, Sharna and Brian announced the birth of their baby, who is named Zane Walker Green.

“Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm,” wrote Sharna. “My heart is now forever outside of my body.” Brian posted the same photo to his own Instagram with the name and date/time of birth, plus several heart emojis.

The comments are full of well-wishes from the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” wrote pro Witney Carson, adding, “I’m so proud of you.”

Pro Alan Bersten wrote, “Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both,” and Sharna’s former partner Bobby Bones also left a congratulations, as did the wife of her former partner James Hinchcliffe, Becky Dalton Hinchcliffe, and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Nyle DiMarco.

Sharna and Brian’s Relationship Timeline

Sharna and Brian have been together for about a year and a half. They were set up by their mutual business manager in the fall of 2020, something the two of them revealed during an Instagram video they made for their fans for Valentine’s Day 2021. They kept things lowkey for a while, then went public with their relationship in January 2021 when they were spotted vacationing in Hawaii together.

In the Valentine’s Day video, Sharna cracked a joke about having to Google Brian to find out who he was before they met up for coffee for the first time, but then she said in all seriousness that he’s the best man she’s ever known.

“For me, this one took me completely by surprise … I’ve never known a man like him and witnessing someone that is such a good human and an amazing father and the way that he treats everybody with respect and the way that people treat him is in itself proof of the kind of human that he is and the type of human that I want in my life, so I’m incredibly grateful that 2021 started off this way,” said the dancer.

Brian echoed her sentiments, saying, “Sharna is a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person … Sharna’s been amazing in my life, not only for that reason but that’s been a big thing for me and she’s been so invaluable that way. What a great way to start 2021, to find an amazing person and go into it with a positive feeling and outlook, and really a sense of this could be the year that starts something. This could be the start of something amazing.”

The two of them were then partners on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” — though they were supposed to have been season 29 partners before Brian had to drop out at the last minute and Jesse Metcalfe became Sharna’s partner instead.

They were the third couple eliminated, which happened during the double elimination on October 12, but they continued to cheer on their fellow dancers for the remainder of the season and Sharna danced in several group numbers — despite finding out that she was pregnant and feeling very tired all the time, she later revealed in an Instagram story during her pregnancy.

The two revealed her pregnancy on February 7, 2022, and she later told her fans in an Instagram story that she did get to tell her dad about the baby before he passed away on January 28. Her parents also got to meet Brian for the first time in December 2021.

Now Sharna and Brian are the proud parents to a new baby boy. Brian has four other songs — Kassius, 20, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, from his marriage to actress Megan Fox.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

