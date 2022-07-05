LOOK: Sharna Burgess Shares 1st Pic of Newborn Baby Zane

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess welcomed baby Zane on June 28, her first child with her current partner, Brian Austin Green (who was also her partner on the show for season 30).

Now the two of them have shared the first photos of the new bundle of joy. Check them out below:

Sharna Says She Doesn’t Yet ‘Have Words’ For How Much She Loves Her Baby

In an emotional post on Instagram, Sharna opened up about how much she already loves her baby boy, saying she never realized that “this kind or capacity” of love existed.

Sharna writes:

I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it’s beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mothers love being unlike any other. You know, that whole “ you’ll understand when you have kids” thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and i found it.

On his own Instagram, Brian shared a photo of himself sleeping next to baby Zane and wrote, “Ridiculously cute,” to which Sharna replied, “Like father, like son.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family is Overjoyed For The Couple

Sharna has been a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” since season 16, but season 30 was a special one for her because she was partnered with her current boyfriend, Brian Austin Green — and then they found out during the season that they were expecting their first child together.

When baby Zane was born, the “Dancing With the Stars” family was over the moon for the couple.

“Wow!!! Congratulations @brianaustingreen & @sharnaburgess I’m so excited for you,” wrote pro Emma Slater.

“Congratulations, my friend!” wrote former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“I am [crying emojis] right now! Congratulations, sis. Love ya loads,” wrote pro Keo Motsepe.

“So beyond happy for you, you did it!!! Love you and cannot wait to meet him!” wrote pro Lindsay Arnold.

“Wow! Congratulations to you and Sharna!” wrote Brian’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Ian Ziering.

“AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” wrote pro Witney Carson, adding, “I’m so proud of you.”

“Congratulations, beautiful Mama, xox,” wrote former pro Kym Johnson Herjavec.

Season 30 contestant Melora Hardin left a comment on Brian’s most recent Instagram of himself sleeping next to baby Zane: “I’m so so sooooooooooo happy for you lovely people!! Adore you both and cannot WAIT to meet him!!!”

Pro Alan Bersten wrote, “Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both,” and Sharna’s former partner Bobby Bones also left a congratulations, as did the wife of her former partner James Hinchcliffe, Becky Dalton Hinchcliffe, “Dancing With the Stars” champ Nyle DiMarco, and fellow pros Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov.

Zane is Sharna’s first child, but Brian is now the proud father to five boys — Kassius, 20, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, from his marriage to actress Megan Fox.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Member Makes Exciting Baby Announcement