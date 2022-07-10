Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Get a Surprising Baby Gift

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022. Since that time, the “Dancing with the Stars” lovebirds have received plenty of gifts and well wishes from fans and celebrity friends.

Baby Zane is Burgess’ first child, but Green, 48, has four sons with two exes. The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star is a father Kassius Marcil-Green, who is his 20-year-old son with “General Hospital” alum Vanessa Marcil, and he shares sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5, with his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, according to People.

Green has not always had the best relationship with his exes. In 2018, Marcil claimed that he cut their son Kassius out of his life after he got involved with Fox, according to E! News. And after Green and Fox split in 2020, the “Transformers” actress slammed her ex-husband on social media and called him out for his negative narrative about her parenting. An insider told E! that Fox was “frustrated” that Green was “trying to make her look like a bad mom” and that he was “using the kids to try and get back at her” for jumping into a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly shortly after their split.

But even with all of that bad blood, things have taken a turn now that Green has welcomed his fifth son.

Brian Austin Green’s Ex-Wife Megan Fox Sent a Baby Gift to the Couple

Green and Burgess received a special delivery after welcoming baby Zane. According to TMZ, after Zane’s birth, Fox sent an arrangement of several dozen white flowers to her ex-husband’s home with a card that said, “Congratulations Brian and Sharna.”

The insider noted that the flowers were just from Fox and that her famous boyfriend’s name was not on the card, and that the new parents were “thrilled” with the thoughtful gift.

Megan Fox Has Been Supportive of Green’s New Relationship & Has Praised Him as a Dad

Fox has no problem with Green’s new baby mama. In fact, Burgess even reached out to Fox five months into her relationship with Green. During a June 2022 appearance on the “Viall Files podcast,” Burgess revealed that she asked Green for his ex-wife’s phone number.

“I was like, ‘Can I get Megan’s number?’” the “DWTS pro revealed. “I’d love to reach out and say, ‘Hey, I’m around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know.

Burgess noted that Fox “appreciated” her comments and even thanked her for reaching out.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that while Fox was “a little surprised” by Green’s fifth baby announcement, she likes Burgess and now has a peaceful relationship with Green. According to People, a source said Fox is also “happy that Brian has moved on” with Burgess.

“[Megan] knows that he will be great with his new baby,” the insider told the outlet. “He is a wonderful dad to their boys.”

