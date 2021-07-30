Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Add to Their Family

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s family grew a little bigger recently, as their friend and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber say the couple is “fully in love.” Read on to meet the latest member of the Burgess/BAG family.

Sharna and the Greens Adopted a Bunny

In a recent Instagram story, Burgess snuggled the tiniest baby bunny and wrote, “I… I mean, the boys got a bunny today.” Meet Thumber Brave Green.

Burgess and Green started dating in late 2020 when they were set up on a date by their mutual business manager. They have revealed in several interviews and Instagram videos that they took it really slow at first, mostly due to the pandemic — but that helped them connect as people on a deeper level than most first dates.

Their relationship was made public when they were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii in late December/early January and they’ve been open about their relationship ever since. In fact, they once revealed that Green was supposed to be Burgess’ “Dancing With the Stars” partner in season 29, which basically means they were destined to be together.

So far, it seems like Burgess is fitting right in with Green’s family. He has four sons — Kassius, 19, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and three sons from his marriage to actress Megan Fox, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, almost 5. Burgess went with Green and his younger sons on a trip to Big Bear a couple of months ago and now they’ve all adopted a bunny, so it sounds like things are going really well.

Burgess’ Friends Say The Couple is ‘Fully in Love’

Burgess has been quite candid about how hard it was to keep her relationship on the down-low from her friends while they got to know each other, telling “Entertainment Tonight” that it was “hard in many ways” to keep quiet because everyone’s been “rooting for [her] for five years” to find someone and “trying to set [her] up with someone” all the time.

But eventually, all of her “Dancing With the Stars” friends got to meet them as a couple and they say that Burgess and Green are the real deal.

“I’m so happy for them. They’re fully in love. I’m so happy that she’s happy. It means so much to me. I think they’re great,” pro dancer Emma Slater told US Weekly, adding that she and her husband Sasha Farber have spent enough time with the couple to know that they’re a good match.

“We’ve been over to his house [and he was] so gracious. We were there for Sharna’s birthday and it was wonderful. Then they came over here, maybe a couple of months back, and he just fits right in. He’s such a solid guy,” said Slater, with Farber adding, “He really is nice. He organized Sharna’s whole surprise birthday.”

And in a previous interview with Hollywood Life, pro Peta Murgatroyd said that she has “never seen [Sharna] this happy.”

“The two of them together are just so intertwined and so beautiful and so connected already,” said Murgatroyd. “I think it’s not even six months or something, but they’re in it for the long haul. I’m so happy for her I can’t even tell you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

