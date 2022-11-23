Sharna Burgess Demands an Emmy for DWTS Season 31

At the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale, season 30 couple (and real-life couple) Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green gushed over one performance in particular — Mark Ballas and Charli D’Amelio’s freestyle.

Here’s what they had to say:

Sharna Burgess Said Mark Ballas & Charli D’Amelio’s Freestyle Had Her in Tears

During the live “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale, pro dancer Sharna Burgess — who took season 31 off after the birth of her son in late June — and her partner and baby daddy Brian Austin Green were gushing about a couple of the performances. Burgess even said that Ballas and D’Amelio’s freestyle made her cry.

“I cried. I cried in that. It was one of the best things I have seen on this show ever,” said Burgess in her Instagram stories, adding, “This entire season, Mark needs to get a f****** Emmy. So impressed.”

Green added, “I’m such a huge fan of the two of them. That dude just can do no wrong to me, he’s amazing. Mark, you’re the man. The man.”

The couple was also very taken with Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey’s freestyle, saying the two of them “killed it this season.”

“Val, you’re the man. That was so good. Gabby, that was awesome. You guys killed it this season, super f****** proud of you both,” said Green.

“So freaking proud. Gabby, you’re amazing. I can’t believe you’ve never done ballroom or Latin before. You’re an amazing dancer, you had an amazing coach. Jenna, you crushed it on that choreography. You guys are awesome, I loved watching it. I can’t wait to watch it again when we get home,” said Burgess.

Burgess & Green Almost Didn’t Make it to the Finale

In what is a bit of a comedy of errors, the couple almost didn’t make it to the finale because they are in the process of moving and Burgess quite literally had no clothes in the new house and had to make an emergency run to a department store to find something appropriate to wear.

“Fun fact, all of our stuff is in boxes and actually some of my stuff is still at Malibu and I realized today that it’s not that ‘I don’t have anything to wear,’ I literally don’t have anything that I can wear,” Burgess shared in another Instagram story. “I have sweatpants and T-shirts and my Golden Goose slippers. So I am just now getting home from running to Nieman Marcus to find something to wear tonight.”

She added, “I am going to be either a naked face with no make-up or late … but whatever I have to do to get there, I will do because I am not missing this show.”

Then later, the couple was racing to the finale and shared with their followers that they discovered their water had been shut off.

“We’re on our way, I managed to snatch it up as quick as I possibly could. I got home and the water was not on,” shared Burgess.

Green then picked up the story, “So, we moved. We moved into a new house and in transferring the utilities from the previous owner to us, the water got shut off temporarily. Nobody let us know, ‘Hey, we’re going to be turning off your water for a few hours.’ So we turned on the faucets and nothing came out. It affected things a bit.”

“It was super exciting,” said the pro dancer with a laugh. “But we’re on our way and we are so pumped.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023. There is no word yet as to whether Burgess will be back on the show, but she did say after the birth of her son that she did hope to come back eventually.