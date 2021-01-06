PHOTO: ‘DWTS’ Pro Seen Kissing Boyfriend Brian Austin Green in Hawaii

While neither Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess nor Masked Dancer judge Brian Austin Green have confirmed their new relationship, the two were spotted kissing on a beach in Kona, Hawaii this week while on vacation.

A Source Said They’ve Been Together a Few Weeks

A source told People Green “has been seeing Sharna for a few weeks” now.

“They are casually dating and having a good time,” said the source. “They are currently vacationing together. Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days.”

They two were spotted on Christmas Day getting on a flight together at the Los Angeles International Airport, but they are remaining mum so far on social media. They’ve both been posting from Hawaii, but not together.

“First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime. ♥Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go,” wrote Burgess in one post.

In another Instagram post from her Hawaiian vacation, Burgess posted her philosophy for leaving 2020 behind and looking ahead to 2021, plus trying to find silver linings wherever she can.

“One can only say WTF when looking at this year. While no one can take away the loss, the trauma, the ptsd, and the brutal fact that this year was what it was, we can also observe the silver linings,” wrote Burgess. “Out of COVID-19 came creativity. Out of quarantine came bonus time with family. Out of activism came changes for the better. Out of a nation divided, we have seen a greater stride for unity. Silver linings… maybe they can’t fully justify, they can’t reverse and they can’t take away pain, but they can give us something to find gratitude for if that’s what we choose.

“And this is where that lesson comes in. Everything is a choice. We cannot change what we cannot control, so we must focus on how we act and react to the world around us. I choose to react with kindness, respect, understanding, optimism, positivity, wholehearted gratitude and above all else, love. Love for myself, love for my people, and love for even those who haven’t got it for me… yet ;) I have no resolution this year other than to move forward with the same intentions, and hopefully inspire some people along the way.”

On Green’s Instagram, he posted a selfie from their patio area and wrote, “Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean.”

Green Was Previously Married to Megan Fox; Burgess Largely Keeps Her Personal Life Private

Green and actress Megan Fox were together on and off from 2004 until they separated in late 2019; their divorce was final in 2020. They share three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Green also has a son from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil — Kassius, 18.

Burgess, meanwhile, has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight. She dated choreographer/dancer Paul Kirkland from 2010 to 2015 but has never been married and has no children.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 should return in 2021 but ABC has not announced when it will premiere yet.

