Sharna Burgess Gives Inside Look at ‘Life’ with Brian Austin Green

“Dancing With the Stars” dancer Sharna Burgess said that she had a “beautiful life” in a video posted to Instagram on July 22.

The video showed Burgess outside drinking a beer, and then she shows a video of her husband — “90210” actor Brian Austin Green, 50 — pushing their 1-year-old son, Zane, on the swing while the sun was setting.

“Once upon a time I dreamed of a future I deeply wanted,” she wrote in the video. “But at some point, I thought maybe it wasn’t all possible.”

“And then this man came into my life at the most perfect but unexpected time,” Burgess, 38, continued. “I didn’t get here because I just waited it out.

“I got here because I did the work ago be ready for it,” Burgess wrote at the end of the video. “For them. And for this beautiful life.”

“This is your reminder that you deserve it all, but you gotta work for it,” she finished. “And AT it.”

Burgess added in the caption, “It isn’t luck.”

Green and Burgess have been together since December 2020, with them confirming their relationship in a January 2021 Instagram post. In September 2021, they danced with each other for season 30 of “DWTS,” but they were sent home after week 4, per People.

Burgess has been a professional dancer on “DWTS” since season 16 and won the Mirror Ball trophy once, per Us Weekly.

Zane is Burgess’ only child and Green’s fifth. She shares three children — 10-year-old Noah Shannon, 9-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 6-year-old Journey River — with his ex-wife, “Transformers” star Megan Fox. And he has one child — Kassius Lijah, 21– with his ex-girlfriend, former “90210” actress Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess Encouraged a Fan to ‘Find a New Love’

One fan in the comment section said there were widowed and wanted to know how to find love again.

“I’m so sorry for your loss 🤍 Give yourself grace and time,” Burgess said at the beginning of her response.

“You will never ever find the same love, but when you’re ready you can find a new love, completely unlike before but exactly what you need in this new brave version of you,” she added.

The Australian native encouraged the social media user to heal from the loss.

“But first, don’t worry about anything but healing and trusting that you are and will continue to be ok,” she said at the end.

“DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba congratulated Burgess. “Way to claim it! 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️ cannot tell you how happy it makes me to see you so happy,” she said.

While some people on social media applauded Burgess’ video, others disagreed with the dancer’s message.

“Please also acknowledge your great privilege. your looks and talent have also allowed you great opportunities,” reads one popular comment on Instagram. “most women will never meet a man like yours, and not because they “didn’t do the work.”

Burgess Co-Parents With Megan Fox

Burgess became a part of a blended family when she welcomed a child with Green, and she said she has a great co-parenting relationship with her partner’s ex-wife, Megan Fox.

“Honestly, the relationship is great,” she said on the “Not So Hollywood” podcast in April, per People. “We’re actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids.”

“The reason is great is because the focus is the kids,” she continued, according to the outlet. “There’s nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them.”

Green and Fox called it quits in 2020 after 10 years of marriage, per Entertainment Online.