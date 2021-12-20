DWTS Pair Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green’s Marriage Plans

Pro dancer Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were a big hit on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 because they’re romantically involved outside the show. But have they talked about getting married? It sounds like it. Read on for details about possible wedding bells in their future.

A Source Said Sharna & Brian ‘Will Absolutely’ Get Married

An inside source told Hollywood Life that the “Dancing With the Stars” pair have definitely talked about marriage and “will absolutely get there.”

“Brian and Sharna have talked engagement, have talked marriage but this holiday season and Christmas is not when it is going to happen,” said the source. “His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there, but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced.”

Brian was previously married to actress Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021. They share three children — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. He also has a son named Kassius, 19, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil. Sharna has never been married and does not have any children.

Sharna and Brian were paired together for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, a year after they were supposed to dance together in season 29 but Brian had to drop out at the last minute. They were the third couple eliminated and were often criticized by the judges for being too into each other during their dances, but after their elimination, they had nothing but good things to say about the experience.

“Thank you so much, everybody, that, like, supported us and voted for us and was there for us. It was really a great experience for us, not just with the people we met, but with the fans that supported us and just getting to dance with each other,” Green told US Weekly at the time.

So, Will Brian Be Popping The Question This Holiday Season?

According to the source, Brian doesn’t want to make the holidays all about them, instead focusing on the family as a whole.

“Brian doesn’t want to make the holidays about being and getting engaged. That will all happen in due time. He loves Sharna, everyone is really happy, and they are going to enjoy the holidays without making it all about them,” said the source.

And the source said Sharna is fine with that, telling Hollywood Life, “She is so excited for the holidays to spend time with him and his kids and she can’t help herself to be super excited around the holidays as she loves this time of year and to be in love around [the holidays] is the biggest extra bonus ever.”

Indeed, Sharna told her followers that the reason she is not participating in the “Dancing With the Stars — Dare to Be Different” live tour is that she wants to be there for Brian and his kids.

“I’m so grateful for where my life is and is headed, and I’m committed to making time and space for that,” said Sharna, adding that she offered to do the tour part-time, but they said no because that’s just too hard for the other dancers in the company.

In October, she shared a series of photos and videos of herself with Brian and wrote, “My iPhone punched me in the feels with this one tho. Just as I’ve been having a day filled with gratitude and deep understanding of how much my life has changed in a year. How I went from still manifesting and calling in all the things… to actually having all the things. Everything I ever dreamed of in a life and the humans I share it with. Damn. I’m so f****** lucky.”

And earlier that same month, for their one-year anniversary, she posted to Instagram, “1 year ago yesterday my whole world changed. I just didn’t know it yet. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn’t even have dreamed of. I never knew it existed until you. I love you baby, and I love doing life with you. 1 down, and all of them to go.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

