DWTS’ Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Took A Big Step In Their Relationship

Over the holidays, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green marked a big milestone in their relationship — she got to see her family for the first time in years and they got to meet her new love.

Read on for Sharna’s emotional holiday message and how serious it sounds like the two of them are.

Sharna Says Celebrating Christmas With Brian’s Kids Was ‘Such A Joy’

In a since-expired Instagram story, Sharna detailed how she and boyfriend Brian Austin Green spent Christmas and she said it was “such a joy” to experience the holidays through children’s eyes.

“The kids are outside playing right now with some of the presents. Bri is setting up this tree-climbing thing that we got. It is just such a joy to watch Christmas through kids again, oh my god, it’s so special and makes me feel like a kid, having my family around. I’ve just been emersed in the love and the abundance of joy with it all,” said Sharna.

Sharna does not have any children of her own, but she has gotten very close to Brian’s children. He has three boys from his marriage to Megan Fox — Noah, 9, Bodhi, almost 8, and Journey, 5. Green also has a son named Kassius, 19, from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna also revealed that she and Brian both spent the holidays with each other’s families, saying, “Bri’s parents are wonderful humans and I just felt so overwhelmed with how blessed I am and how lucky I am and I wanted to sit in that and enjoy it as much as I could, so I didn’t have my phone out for anything. I was just in the moment and it really was special.”

Brian Met Sharna’s Family For the First Time

Sharna posted an emotional video to Instagram in which she saw her mom for the first time since the pandemic started, writing, “Joy, relief, gratitude and deep love. Reunited with my mum for the first time since Covid kept us apart. My heart could explode … There is nothing quite like having your mum squeeze you and kiss you and remind you you’ll alwyas be that little girl that needs her love.”

During her Instagram story, Sharna, who is a native of New South Wales, Australia, said of her family finally being able to visit, “Having my family here with me is such a blessing … Like for a lot of you, it’s been a couple of years since I’ve been able to do that with them, so this is a really special time for me and us and it’s also really important, so I hope you guys get to spend time with the people that you love. I hope you cherish the moments. I hope you cherish each other.”

She also reminded her followers to make time for themselves, saying, “I hope you also make time for yourself because it can be overwhelming at times, but all in all, I hope you feel happy and loved and blessed and happy holidays.”

It sounds like Sharna and Brian are pretty serious. After they danced together for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, a source told Hollywood Life that the two of them are “absolutely” talking about marriage.

“His kids really like Sharna, and they will absolutely get there, but right now they both don’t want to make it look like they are rushing anything so soon after being officially divorced,” said the source.

On an Instagram post of their time on the show, Sharna simply wrote, “Thank you for being my anchor in the craziest of storms,” and back in September, Brian posted his own photo of them to Instagram and wrote, “I love sharing life with you. Thank you for being loving, and patient and kind. You have added to mine and my kids’ lives in ways you will never know.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

