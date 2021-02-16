Why Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Were Destined to Be Together

In a recent Instagram live video on Valentine’s Day, Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess and boyfriend Brian Austin Green, who is currently a judge on The Masked Dancer, gushed about how great their relationship is so far — and Burgess revealed an incredible fact about them that we hadn’t heard. They were clearly destined to be together.

Green Was Supposed to Be Her Partner on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

At the very end of the video, Burgess blew our minds when she blurted out, “Fun fact before you leave, he was supposed to be my partner last season then bailed last minute. The universe was trying to put us together.”

He added that he had “no idea” who his professional partner would have been; he ended up being replaced by actor Jesse Metcalf.

“But it’s better that I wasn’t because this never would have happened,” said Burgess, though we aren’t so sure. Celebrity contestants and their professional partners have definitely been involved over the years, so maybe it was destiny and they would have gotten together anyway?

They Recently Went on Vacation With Green’s Kids

The couple also revealed that they recently went on a four-day trip to Big Bear, which is a California mountain resort located a couple of hours east of Los Angeles. It sounds like Burgess is hitting it off really well with Green’s kids.

“We went to Big Bear for four days, went with the kids and with Sharna and she took some amazing pictures. … It was amazing. We had a great time, the kids had a lot of fun — went sledding, went inner-tubing,” said Green.

Green has four sons — Kassius, almost 19, from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and three from his marriage to actress Megan Fox, Noah, 8, Bodhi, who just turned 7, and Journey, 4.

Green Called His New Relationship ‘The Start of Something Amazing’

Green took a minute to thank his followers for all of their support for this budding relationship with Burgess, saying, “The support from everyone has been amazing. The comments have been amazing, the fan pages are really nice, the photo collages that everybody’s been doing, they’ve been really nice to see. They’ve been really considerate and I know they’ve taken a lot of time out of your lives, so we really appreciate it.”

He also wanted to make it clear how smitten he is with Burgess, saying that she’s “been amazing” in his life.

“Sharna is a really amazing, considerate, loving, kind person,” said Green. “I kind of feel like when you put yourself in a space where you on some level decide that you’re gonna surround yourself with people that help you move forward on a path instead of pulling you back … Sharna’s been amazing in my life, not only for that reason but that’s been a big thing for me and she’s been so invaluable that way. What a great way to start 2021, to find an amazing person and go into it with a positive feeling and outlook, and really a sense of this could be the year that starts something. This could be the start of something amazing.”

Burgess did crack a joke about how when their mutual business manager set them up, she didn’t know who he was at first, but then she said in all seriousness that she has “never known a man like him.”

“For me, this one took me completely by surprise … I’ve never known a man like him and witnessing someone that is such a good human and an amazing father and the way that he treats everybody with respect and the way that people treat him is in itself proof of the kind of human that he is and the type of human that I want in my life, so I’m incredibly grateful that 2021 started off this way,” said Burgess.

So… any chance he could be her partner on a future Dancing With the Stars season?!

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

