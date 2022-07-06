Sharna Burgess Posts Emotional Update After Giving Birth

One week after giving birth to her first child, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess posted a tribute to her baby daddy, Brian Austin Green, praising the life they have made together.

Here is what she wrote:

Sharna Calls It an ‘Excruciating Love’ That They Share

In an Instagram story tribute to her partner and father of her child, Sharna wrote to Brian that she “couldn’t be more in love,” though she calls it an “excruciating” love right now.

Sharna wrote:

I couldn’t be more in love with this stage in our lives. The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers. Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you, baby. And I appreciate you and all you do. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it.

The post featured a photo of Brian and babg Zane sleeping together side by side, a photo Brian also posted to his Instagram. On the next slide, she revealed what Brian has done for her lately that was an “absolute gift.”

“I got to take this [photo] because daddy gave mummy the night off and did all the feedings. I slept a whole night and that is… an absolute gift.”

Sharna Also Revealed She Had to Have a C-Section

In a subsequent Instagram story, Sharna told her followers that she “ended up having to have a C-section.”

“It’s not traumatic by any means. It just ended up being the safest and best option for mom and baby,” said Sharna. “But this is why when people would ask me what’s your birth plan, I would say, ‘I plan to give birth.’ He was going to come out the way that he wanted to, the way that he was meant to and I’m so glad that I trusted in that because had I gone in with a plan of what I thought it was going to be, it would have shaken me to know that it was going to change. So I’m super grateful for my approach to everything.”

She also said that she’ll update her fans more as the weeks go on, but she is just trying to soak in every moment right now.

“Oh my gosh, it has been one heck of a week. I actually just got emotional, it’s been beautiful. I am in newborn bliss and I have so much, obviously, to share, but I’m taking my time and being in my moment,” said the professional dancer.

She added, “I’m going to go back to my baby. My mom has him in the kitchen, I miss him when he’s not with me. He is the most delicious smush and if I talk about him too much, I will cry because I love him so much. Love you guys. I’ll be around more soon, I’m just soaking in all of these moments and memories as much as I can.”

Baby Zane was born on June 28. He is Sharna and Brian’s first child together. Brian has four other sons from previous relationships — Kassius, 20, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, from his marriage to actress Megan Fox.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

