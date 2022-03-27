Sharna Burgess Reveals How She Told Brian Austin Green About the Pregnancy

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess has revealed how she told her boyfriend Brian Austin Green that she was pregnant and how he reacted, plus how his other sons feel about the new arrival in their family.

Sharna Said When She Got a Positive Pregnancy Test, All She Could Say Was the F-Word

In an interview with US Weekly, Sharna revealed how she was completely taken by surprise by the positive pregnancy test. The only reason she took one was because she had been feeling a little “off” lately and wanted to rule out being pregnant. She never expected it to be positive.

“I thought I was crazy … I’m so in tune with myself and I was like, ‘I feel off, I’m gonna do a pregnancy test. I’m crazy! I’m not pregnant!'” recalled Sharna. “But I’m just gonna, ya know, settle that so it’s done and it’s like a rom-com. I was sitting in the bathroom, I was on the toilet looking at this stick and the only word I could say over and over again was the F-word. It was the only word that came out of my mouth in different tones and levels of ‘this is real!’ … I remember I walked out of the toilet and I set it on the counter and I’m looking at myself in the mirror, like a rom-com, just looking myself like, ‘I’m gonna have a baby, this is insane.'”

She added, “I was on birth control, but the universe found her window to make this happen.”

After the test came back positive, she waited just a little while to tell Brian because he was in the middle of watching a Los Angeles Lakers game.

She Waited Until the Game Was Over To Tell Him

After the pregnancy test came back positive, Sharna was worried about telling him in the middle of a Lakers loss.

“I was like, ‘What am I gonna do? How am I gonna tell him? The Lakers are losing, I can’t tell him now, this is terrible news while the Lakers are losing!’ So I waited for maybe 40 minutes,” said Sharna.

She said that Brian came in and told her that it was a “big day” because the Lakers came back and won, and she said, “It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this.”

“I didn’t know how to say it. I was like, ‘I have to tell you something really big and I don’t even know how to begin this conversation,” said Sharna. “And he’s looking at me, he’s like, ‘What is it? You can tell me. What is it? Anything. What’s going on? Are you OK?’ and I was like, ‘I’m OK, but I’m pregnant.'”

She Was Afraid to Tell Brian Because They’re So New As A Couple

After she told Brian, Sharna said he “got this huge smile on his face” and hugged her and was super excited, which really calmed her nerves because she had been really scared to tell him.

“I was scared at the time because we’re relatively new as a couple. Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking. We’re probably a year ahead of what we were really talking about,” Sharna revealed. “But he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this for so long and he has seen the type of mother that I will be and the way that I am with his kids. … He was like, ‘I’m so excited for you to have this and I’m so excited to do it with you,’ so it was really cool. It was really amazing.”

Brian has one son, Kassius, 20, from a previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil and three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 — from his marriage to actress Megan Fox. They separated in 2020, shortly before he began dating Sharna. But it sounds like so far, they are all getting along very well.

“I’m very nurturing and loving and I love those kids so deeply,” said Sharna of Brian’s sons.

So How Did The Baby’s Older Brothers React?

Sharna told US Weekly that when they told the three younger boys, who live with Brian and Sharna part-time, they were also very excited even though she was “nervous” to tell them.

“You always get nervous with these things, I think, right? We’re a blended family now. Those beautiful kids have been through so much change in a short space of time and I’m always very sensitive to that with them. So it’s not that I thought — they love me deeply, but who knows how they’re gonna feel about another kid?” said the “Dancing With the Stars” pro.

But she and Brian sat the boys down and showed them the ultrasound photo and Bodhi, the middle boy, immediately exclaimed, “Is Sharna having a baby?! That’s a baby!”

“Then Journey, the youngest one, was just taking it in and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s not pleased, he’s not thrilled’ and then he got super excited,” Sharna recalled, saying that Journey said, “‘He’ll play with me and he’ll play with the dinosaurs and maybe he’ll have blonde hair like me!’ and all these different things.”

“Now they come in and we call them snuggle puddles in the morning, they come in and jump on the bed and hug my tummy and kiss it and say good morning to Peanut, because that’s his nickname, and they just can’t wait for him to be here.”

Sharna and Brian are due on July 4, 2022. There is no word yet as to whether she’ll return to “Dancing With the Stars,” should it be renewed for a 31st season in the fall of 2022. But she has said that she has no intention of retiring from dancing.

