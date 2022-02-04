Sharna Burgess Announces Pregnancy

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess and boyfriend Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together.

E! reported on February 4, 2022, that the dancer is pregnant with Green’s baby. Green has three children, Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon, with his ex-wife Meghan Fox and a son, Kassius, from an earlier relationship.

The couple appeared together on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” after announcing their relationship.

This story is being updated as information becomes available.

The Couple Had a Maternity Shoot

According to E!, the couple was photographed in Hawaii, where they are vacationing. In one photo, Green cradles Burgess’s stomach as they look into one another’s eyes with smiles on their faces.

The couple participated in a maternity shoot in Hawaii.

