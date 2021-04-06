DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Boyfriend Brian Austin Green

In an adorable Instagram video for Valentine’s Day, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess and her new boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green, revealed that they were almost partnered up for “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 this past fall, but Green decided not to do the show at the last minute.

But now Burgess weighed in on if she would want Green to be her partner now that they’re dating and she said no! Find out why below.

Burgess Said Dating Is Hard Enough As It Is

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Burgess was asked if she would want Green to be on the show as her partner now and she said that it puts them even more in the public eye, which would be hard on them as a couple.

“I love what we have, and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is a whole other experience. I don’t know. It could put us in too much of a public space where everyone’s like ‘Ooh, they’re fighting,’ or ‘Ooh, they’re this,’ or ‘Ooh, there’s no chemistry,’ because people do that when you’re not dating your dance partner, so it’s like, ‘Do we want those eyes on us?’ Do you know what I mean?” said Burgess.

She added that when they were first together, she was really torn between wanting to “scream it from the mountaintops” and wanting to keep it a secret to maintain their privacy.

“I meeting Brian [there was] that double of wanting to scream it from the mountaintops but also wanting to hold it close for as long as we possibly could because once it’s out, it’s out,” said Burgess. “We can’t go to dinner without it being photographed or something, so that anonymity, that little secret that was just ours, we kept it for as long as we possibly could.”

Burgess admitted it was “hard in many ways” to keep quiet because everyone’s been “rooting for [her] for five years” to find someone and “trying to set [her] up with someone” all the time.

She also said that they knew instantly “that there was something there” between them.

“We took our time and we really got to know each other for who we are on the inside and built something really beautiful,” said Burgess.

Indeed. One of her “Dancing” BFFs, Peta Murgatroyd, recently said that she thinks Burgess and Green are “in it for the long haul” and she’s “never seen [Burgess] this happy.”

The Boo2Bullying Event Was Their First Event As a Couple

The “Entertainment Tonight” interview happened on the socially distanced red carpet for the Boo2Bullying event. Boo2Bullying is an organization that seeks to “eradicate bullying, intolerance, and discrimination by educating schools and parents about accepting diversity and giving young people the tools to connect with and positively impact those around them,” according to its website.

Burgess said that it meant a lot to her that such an important cause was the first official event where she and Green could appear together.

“[Green] is so passionate about doing good in the world and leaving his mark and what is your legacy and how did you create change?” said Burgess. “And that is something that is so passionate to me and for me and that’s really one of the ways we connected so much, is what we want to do in the world.”

She continued, “What a beautiful way for us to have our first event together to support a cause that is hopefully making headway and ending bullying. Because he also has three beautiful young boys that are in school and a 19-year-old — I’m sure anyone that has kids can understand you would fight for your kids to not have to go through bullying.”

“Dancing With the Stars” should premiere in September 2021. There is no word yet as to which pros are returning, but Burgess said she really hopes she is asked back.

