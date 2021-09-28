WATCH: DWTS’ Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green’s Emotional Week 2 Performance

On “Dancing With the Stars” week 2, actor Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend and pro partner Sharna Burgess danced to their song, “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. Watch the dance below and read on for what Burgess has said about how special it is to be dancing with the love of her life.

Sharna and Brian Danced the Rumba In Week 2 to Their Song

The dance this week for Sharna and Brian was the rumba to what is apparently a very special song for them.

Ahead of the live show, Sharna said in an Instagram story it was “gonna be beautiful ’cause it’s our song.”

“It’s a song [Brian] chose, actually, ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ by James Arthur. It’s really romantic and it’s really sweet and it’s just really f***ing cool that I get to do this with him … and that he and I get to dance to our song and create something.”

In a separate Instagram post, Sharna wrote of the experience being on “Dancing With the Stars” with Brian, “We are generally a pretty private couple and sharing our life and love isn’t really something we do. This week, that changes. We were asked if we had a song and if we would want to dance to it. … Bri remembered this song he loved the words to and he felt like it described us. So here we are. We share US with you tonight, to what’s I guess officially become OUR song. … Watching him work through all obstacles and emotions this week has made me incredibly proud. Not only as his coach but also as a woman that loves him. 1’s or 10’s I don’t care. (I kind of care ;) ) I just want to soak up every beat of being on that floor with him. Tonight is a moment for us, I might cry. You might cry. Hopefully, @carrieanninaba cries cos that’s when you know you nailed it.”

That echoes a sentiment she expressed in an Instagram story from week 1 where she said, “Honestly, dancing with my love might be my favorite thing I’ve ever done.”

The judges were not huge fans, with all of them saying it was not the strongest effort.

“Sometimes you do a dance on this show that’s kind of just for you and I think that’s great,” said Hough, adding that there are things they need to work on moving forward.

“It was a pure expression of what you feel … but at time it felt like a contemporary dance,” said Bruno Tonioli.

“Build on the chemistry you have … but you need to sustain the movement,” said Carri Ann Inaba.

“On a positive note, it had a bit of romanticism about it. Apart from that, there was very little I liked. I twas just a load of posing … I’m sorry,” said Len Goodman.

They ended up with a 23 out of 40 (three 6s and a 5 from Goodman).

They Had Limited Rehearsal This Week

It’s really quite remarkable how well Sharna and Brian did this week considering what limited rehearsal time they had. The two didn’t get to even start rehearsing until Thursday because of Brian appearing on the season four premiere of “The Conners,” which aired live to both coasts. Plus their dance was rumba this week, which Sharna said is especially hard for the male half of the pair.

In the same Instagram story, Sharna said, “I’m so unbelievably proud of [Brian] for what he’s achieved in the three days of rehearsal that he’s had … we get three hours a day, so just for perspective. But a lot of us have rumba this week … rumba in week two for a male celeb is a big call. It’s a really big call because the technique is hard, it’s super slow, it’s a very intense dance for so soon in the competition.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

